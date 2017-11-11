Texas town holds first burials after church massacre

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (Reuters) – The tiny Texas town reeling from a gun massacre that killed 26 churchgoers buried the first of the victims on Saturday, in a remote cemetery where a series of funerals is being held this week.
