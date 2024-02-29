Texas will appeal a ruling by a federal judge to block the state from enforcing a law that would make illegal immigration a state crime, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday, further escalating his legal fight with the Biden administration.
Hours earlier, U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra of the Western District of Texas granted a preliminary injunction to block Texas’ Senate Bill 4 from taking effect next week. The law would allow state authorities to arrest and jail illegal immigran
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
