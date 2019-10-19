Text of Brexit delay letter Johnson had to send to EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union on Saturday requesting a Brexit delay alongside a separate note saying that he did not want an extension, a British government source said.
