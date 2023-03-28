This recognition marks Text Request’s second consecutive year on the list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Text Request, the industry-leading business messaging platform, announced today its ranking in The Financial Times’ 2023 Fastest Growing Companies in The Americas list.

Text Request came in at #157, following last year’s ranking of #62 on the same list. According to the Financial Times, the 2023 roster is comprised of “the 500 companies in The Americas with the strongest revenue growth between 2018 and 2021.”

This is Text Request’s first recognition of 2023. The organization anticipates enjoying continued wins on the heels of its 2022 awards and honors, which — in addition to the Financial Times ranking — included:

Inc. 5000, #1598

Fastest Growing Tech Company, American Business Awards

Best Places to Work, Edge Magazine

Inc. Power Partner

Great Place to Work Certification

“When we started Text Request, we set out to build a great product — the fact that we can also call our company ‘award-winning’ is just icing on the cake,” said Text Request CEO, Brian Elrod. “We wouldn’t be in this position without our team, who shows up every day to make our product better and to ensure it meets our customers’ needs. This accomplishment is about them and their commitment to continuous improvement and growth.”

About Text Request

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com.

