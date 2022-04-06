Textainer Announces Change in U.S. Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) (“Textainer”) today announced a change in the reporting of both common and preferred dividends paid to its shareholders in 2021 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Textainer previously reported on IRS Form 8937 that all of its 2021 distributions were to be treated as a nontaxable return of capital to the extent of each shareholder’s relative income tax basis. With revised reporting, these distributions are now to be considered taxable income for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Amended 2021 IRS Form 8937s are available on Textainer’s website, which can be accessed at https://investor.textainer.com/form8937.

The table below summarizes the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2021 on the Company’s Common Shares (NYSE:TGH):

Originally Reported on Form 8937 Reported on Amended Form 8937 Record Date Payment Date Total Per Share

Cash

Distribution Return of

Capital

Per Share Taxable

Dividend

Per Share Total Per Share

Cash

Distribution Return of

Capital

Per Share Taxable

Dividend

Per Share December 03, 2021 December 15, 2021 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 — $ 0.25 — $ 0.25

Textainer also previously announced that for dividends paid on March 15, 2022 on the Company’s Common Shares (NYSE:TGH) the distribution may be treated as a nontaxable return of capital. Consistent with the revised reporting of 2021 distributions, the March 15, 2022 distribution should be considered taxable income for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Please note that the taxable dividend characterization provided is an estimate, and the final characterization of the distribution will not be determinable until year-end because the earnings and profits of TGH cannot be determined until year-end.

The table below summarizes the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2021 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TGH PRA): Originally Reported on Form 8937 Reported on Amended Form 8937 Record Date Payment Date Total Per

Depositary Share

Cash Distribution Return of

Capital Per

Depositary Share Taxable

Dividend Per

Depositary Share Total Per

Depositary Share

Cash Distribution Return of

Capital Per

Depositary Share Taxable

Dividend Per

Depositary Share May 31, 2021 June 15, 2021 $ 0.3014 $ 0.3014 — $ 0.3014 — $ 0.3014 August 31, 2021 September 15, 2021 $ 0.4375 $ 0.4375 — $ 0.4375 — $ 0.4375 December 03, 2021 December 15, 2021 $ 0.4375 $ 0.4375 — $ 0.4375 — $ 0.4375

The table below summarizes the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2021 on the Company’s Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TGH PRB):

Originally Reported on Form 8937 Reported on Amended Form 8937 Record Date Payment Date Total Per

Depositary Share

Cash Distribution Return of

Capital Per

Depositary Share Taxable

Dividend Per

Depositary Share Total Per

Depositary Share

Cash Distribution Return of

Capital Per

Depositary Share Taxable

Dividend Per

Depositary Share December 03, 2021 December 15, 2021 $ 0.4861112 $ 0.4861112 — $ 0.4861112 — $ 0.4861112

Shareholders should consult their tax advisors to determine how this change may affect their 2021 taxes.

