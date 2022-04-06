Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Textainer Announces Change in U.S. Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Textainer Announces Change in U.S. Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) (“Textainer”) today announced a change in the reporting of both common and preferred dividends paid to its shareholders in 2021 for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Textainer previously reported on IRS Form 8937 that all of its 2021 distributions were to be treated as a nontaxable return of capital to the extent of each shareholder’s relative income tax basis. With revised reporting, these distributions are now to be considered taxable income for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Amended 2021 IRS Form 8937s are available on Textainer’s website, which can be accessed at https://investor.textainer.com/form8937.

The table below summarizes the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2021 on the Company’s Common Shares (NYSE:TGH):

    Originally Reported on Form 8937 Reported on Amended Form 8937
Record Date Payment Date Total Per Share
Cash
Distribution		 Return of
Capital
Per Share		 Taxable
Dividend
Per Share		 Total Per Share
Cash
Distribution		 Return of
Capital
Per Share		 Taxable
Dividend
Per Share
 December 03, 2021   December 15, 2021  $   0.25 $   0.25   —  $   0.25   —  $   0.25

Textainer also previously announced that for dividends paid on March 15, 2022 on the Company’s Common Shares (NYSE:TGH) the distribution may be treated as a nontaxable return of capital. Consistent with the revised reporting of 2021 distributions, the March 15, 2022 distribution should be considered taxable income for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Please note that the taxable dividend characterization provided is an estimate, and the final characterization of the distribution will not be determinable until year-end because the earnings and profits of TGH cannot be determined until year-end.

The table below summarizes the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2021 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TGH PRA):
               
    Originally Reported on Form 8937 Reported on Amended Form 8937
Record Date Payment Date Total Per
Depositary Share
Cash Distribution		 Return of
Capital Per
Depositary Share		 Taxable
Dividend Per
Depositary Share		 Total Per
Depositary Share
Cash Distribution		 Return of
Capital Per
Depositary Share		 Taxable
Dividend Per
Depositary Share
 May 31, 2021   June 15, 2021  $   0.3014 $   0.3014   —  $   0.3014   —  $   0.3014
 August 31, 2021   September 15, 2021  $   0.4375 $   0.4375   —  $   0.4375   —  $   0.4375
 December 03, 2021   December 15, 2021  $   0.4375 $   0.4375   —  $   0.4375   —  $   0.4375

The table below summarizes the tax treatment for dividends paid in 2021 on the Company’s Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TGH PRB):

    Originally Reported on Form 8937 Reported on Amended Form 8937
Record Date Payment Date Total Per
Depositary Share
Cash Distribution		 Return of
Capital Per
Depositary Share		 Taxable
Dividend Per
Depositary Share		 Total Per
Depositary Share
Cash Distribution		 Return of
Capital Per
Depositary Share		 Taxable
Dividend Per
Depositary Share
 December 03, 2021   December 15, 2021  $   0.4861112 $   0.4861112   —  $   0.4861112   —  $   0.4861112

Shareholders should consult their tax advisors to determine how this change may affect their 2021 taxes.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.3 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world’s leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials, and we are one of the most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT).

Source: Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Contact Information
Investor Relations
+1 415-658-8333
ir@textainer.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.