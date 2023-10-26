HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE:TXT) (“Textainer”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release third quarter 2023 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

As previously announced on October 22, 2023, Textainer has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak. In light of the pending transaction, Textainer will not hold an earnings conference call to discuss its third quarter results.

