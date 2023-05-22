Textile Chemicals Market Research Report Information By Fiber Type (Natural, Fiber), By Product Type (Coating & Sizing Agent, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agent), By Application (Apparels, Home Textiles, Technical Textiles), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Textile Chemicals Market Information by Fiber Type, Product Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Textile Chemicals Market could thrive at a rate of 4.50% between 2021 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 36.26 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Textile chemicals are chemicals used in the production of textiles to enhance their properties and improve their performance. They are used in various stages of textile production, such as pre-treatment, dyeing, printing, and finishing. Textile chemicals help to achieve desired characteristics such as colorfastness, durability, water repellency, and flame resistance. The global textile chemicals market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for high-quality textiles and the growing popularity of technical textiles in various end-use industries.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Textile Chemicals industry include

Archroma

Huntsman International

DowDuPont

Wacker Chemie

Evonik Industries

TANATEX Chemicals

Rudolf GmbH

GIOVANNI BOZZETTO

Among others.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 36.26 billion CAGR 4.50% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Fiber Type, Product Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Growing demand for sports and activewear Rising trend towards better home furnishing and aesthetics





September 2020

Archroma announced the launch of a new range of dye solutions that enable textiles to be dyed more sustainably and efficiently. The range, called Diresul Smartdenim Blue, uses a more eco-friendly process and significantly reduces water consumption and effluent discharge, making it a more sustainable option for denim manufacturers.

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for high-quality textiles is driven by the changing preferences of consumers who are willing to pay more for clothes that offer superior comfort, durability, and performance. The rising disposable income in emerging economies has also led to an increase in demand for premium-quality fabrics. Moreover, increasing awareness about health and hygiene has led to a growing demand for textiles that are antimicrobial, hypoallergenic, and provide UV protection, driving the demand for textile chemicals that impart these properties to fabrics.

The growing popularity of technical textiles is another key market driver for textile chemicals. Technical textiles are used in various end-use industries such as automotive, healthcare, construction, and others, due to their superior properties such as high strength, durability, and resistance to heat, chemicals, and wear. The production of technical textiles requires specialized textile chemicals that impart specific properties to fabrics such as water resistance, flame retardancy, and UV protection, among others. Thus, the demand for textile chemicals used in the production of technical textiles is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The increasing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable textile chemicals is another major market driver for the textile chemicals market. The harmful effects of conventional textile chemicals on the environment and human health have led to a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives. The use of eco-friendly and sustainable textile chemicals reduces the environmental impact of the textile manufacturing process by minimizing water and energy consumption, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and minimizing waste. Thus, textile manufacturers are increasingly adopting eco-friendly and sustainable textile chemicals to meet the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products.



Market Restraints:

The market restraints for the textile chemicals market include the fluctuating prices of raw materials, stringent environmental regulations, and the availability of substitutes. The prices of raw materials used in the production of textile chemicals, such as crude oil and natural gas, are subject to fluctuations, which can impact the profitability of manufacturers. The strict environmental regulations imposed by various governments around the world also pose a challenge to the growth of the market. Additionally, the availability of substitutes, such as bio-based chemicals and natural dyes, may impact the demand for conventional textile chemicals.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the textile chemicals market. The closure of textile manufacturing units and supply chain disruptions due to lockdowns and travel restrictions have adversely affected the market’s growth. However, the market is expected to recover in the post-COVID-19 scenario, driven by factors such as increasing demand for medical textiles and the growing popularity of sustainable textile chemicals.



Market Segmentation

By Fiber Type

The Fiber Type in the market includes Natural, Fiber.

By Product Type

The Product Type in the market includes Coating & Sizing agents, Colorants & Auxiliaries, and Finishing agents.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Apparel, Home Textiles, and Technical Textiles.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is the largest market for textile chemicals, driven by the growing textile industry in countries such as China, India, and Bangladesh. North America and Europe are also significant markets for textile chemicals, driven by the demand for high-quality textiles and the growing popularity of technical textiles in various end-use industries. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are emerging markets for textile chemicals, driven by increasing investments in the textile industry in these regions.

