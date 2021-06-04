TextNow Adds CVS Health CMO Norman de Greve to Board of Directors

Fortune 5 senior executive joins board to support rapid growth and scaling

San Francisco and Waterloo, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TextNow, the leading provider of free phone service, announced today that Norman de Greve, Chief Marketing Officer at CVS Health, has joined its Board of Directors.

Norman will act as an advisor to TextNow’s senior leadership team, bringing decades of experience helping accelerate consumer-driven growth and differentiation. He has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company and one of the Most Inspiring Marketers of the 21st Century by The Internationalist. He has been a key leader in the transformation of CVS from corner drugstore to the nation’s largest and most trusted health care company. He is currently the North American Chairman of the Mobile Marketing Association and a Board member of the non-profit Ad Council.

Prior to joining CVS, Norman was the President of Digitas headquarters office. In his 14 years there, he helped lead Digitas through its meteoric rise from regional firm to global leader.

“TextNow is a major disruptor enabling millions of people to have access to phone service without paying high fees,” said Norman. “I am excited to join Derek and the talented management team to accelerate the company’s growth.”

“Norman is one of the most influential marketers in North America, and we’re thrilled to have him on our team,” said Derek Ting, Co-founder and CEO of TextNow. “We’ve spent the past year building out our executive team and positioning TextNow for rapid expansion, and Norman’s experience and expertise will help us continue to scale our business.”

TextNow has hired six senior executives in the past year, including Chief Growth Officer Ken Willner, CFO & COO Evan Fein, Senior VP of Engineering Andy Shin, VP of Monetization Josh Lustgarten, VP of Talent Suzanne Salzberg, and VP of People Kelsi Cochran. TextNow also added experienced tech executive Paul Schaut to its board in June 2020.

About TextNow

Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With offices in San Francisco, Waterloo, and Portland, the TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number through its mobile app and ad-supported calling and texting over WiFi and a nationwide LTE cellular network. For more information, visit https://www.textnow.com/.

