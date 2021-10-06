TextNow Named Best Company for Work-Life Balance by Comparably

TextNow Wins Best Company for Work-Life Balance Award TextNow Wins Best Company for Work-Life Balance Award from Comparably

San Francisco and Waterloo, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TextNow, the leading mobile app offering free cellular and WiFi-enabled phone service, has been recognized as a Best Company for Work-Life Balance by workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably.

“At TextNow, we have always put people over profit. One of the most important things we’ve learned during the pandemic is that burnout is real, and it’s provided us with an opportunity to evaluate everything we do to make sure that our employees feel heard and supported” said Derek Ting, Co-founder and CEO of TextNow. “We’ve invested heavily in our team’s well-being, especially over the last 18 months, and we’re honored that our employees have given us such high marks for our focus on balance.”

In 2020, TextNow introduced its Work Best philosophy which allows all employees to work in the manner that is most convenient for them, whether that’s in the office, from home, a hybrid of the two, or fully remote. The company also offers unlimited vacation, flexible work hours, one paid mental health day every month, and free trips and a one-month paid sabbatical for reaching various anniversary milestones.

“Year after year our data continues to show that having flexibility is the No. 1 priority for workers today,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. “This year’s Best Work-Life Balance list recognizes top-notch companies like TextNow who prioritize a healthy work-life blend that results in a more engaged and productive workforce.”

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employer throughout the year. Winners are determined based on a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including: Compensation, Leadership, Professional Development, Work-Life Balance, and Perks & Benefits, to name a few.

If you’re interested in joining a company that prioritizes people and lets employees work how they work best, visit TextNow’s career page at https://careers.textnow.com/.

About TextNow

Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. With offices in San Francisco, Waterloo, and Seattle, the TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number and ad-supported calling and texting over WiFi and a nationwide LTE network. For more information visit https://www.textnow.com/.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

