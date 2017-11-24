Breaking News
TextNow Recognized as One of Waterloo Area’s Top Employers for 2018

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TextNow, the company disrupting the traditional mobile phone carrier model, today announced it has been recognized as one of the Waterloo Area’s Top Employers for 2018. This is the third year in a row that TextNow has received this honor. The recognition showcases organizations that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

With revenue growth of 277 percent over the last 5 years, TextNow is experiencing tremendous momentum as it becomes one of the most popular wireless carriers in North America. TextNow has 13.5 million active monthly users, and more than 2 million people are discovering TextNow every day, joining the more than 100 million who have already downloaded the TextNow free app or purchased a TextNow device or SIM Card.

“At TextNow, we are excited about taking on the telecom industry giants. We are doing this by bringing innovation, more choice and flexibility to every customer. We achieve this by hiring the right people and giving them the opportunity to make a big impact,” said Derek Ting, TextNow’s Co-founder and CEO. “In addition to providing an inspiring work environment and the essential tools for people to do their best, we genuinely care about our team, and look for ways to support their work and life priorities.”

Empowered Employees
In this competition, organizations were evaluated based on eight criteria, including physical workplace, work atmosphere, health, financial & family benefits, vacation time, employee communications, performance management, training & skills development, and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which company offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

The TextNow structure is focused on encouraging innovative thinking, idea generation and provides employees the opportunity to see the impact of their work within the market. TextNow also provides the following: 

  • Employee stock options and retirement savings match programs
  • Focus on facilitating a fun, interactive and social environment by rewarding employees with amenities like complimentary breakfast and lunch served daily, as well as regular team events
  • Unlimited vacation time
  • Health and wellness programs, including weekly yoga and meditation classes, monthly massages, and one-on-one personal and group fitness training. 

In 2018, TextNow employees will work from the new evolv1 building, Canada’s first net zero positive office building located in the David Johnston Research +Technology Park.  The TextNow office will occupy 40,000 square feet and will include a 4,000 square foot fitness centre for employees.

For more information on career opportunities at TextNow, please visit http://about.textnow.com/careers/.

About TextNow
TextNow is making mobile phone service ultra-affordable through its unique, cloud-based technology. Through TextNow Wireless, the TextNow SIM Card, and the free TextNow app, the company provides millions of users a better and more affordable alternative to traditional wireless plans and services. For more information, please visit www.textnow.com.

Media Contact:
Heidi Davidson
Galvanize Worldwide for TextNow
[email protected]
(914) 441-6862

