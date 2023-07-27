Fact.MR’s latest report on Texture Modifier Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global texture modifier market is expected to be valued at US $ 1.88 Bn by the end of 2033 and the market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Texture modifiers are frequently employed to improve the stability and shelf life of food products, improve the sensory experience they provide, and provide the required textures. Chemicals that create a creamy texture, transparency, depth, density, and other attributes are also employed to enhance the aesthetic of food.

Due to their capacity to restrict the growth of germs, extend shelf life, and most significantly, give food items a characteristic mouthfeel, the majority of food and beverage companies use food texturizing agents such food binders and emulsifier agents. Better palatability and flavour enhancement of food items represent the food and beverage industry’s rapid spread of different cuisine cultures. The global food and beverage business is growing, and it is anticipated that the use of texture modifiers will continue to rise.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 1.88 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The demand for diverse and innovative food products was increasing in North America. Consumers were seeking new and exciting textures in their food choices, leading to a surge in the use of texture modifiers by food manufacturers.

Food manufacturers were constantly striving to enhance the sensory experience of their products. Texture modifiers played a crucial role in achieving the desired textures, enabling companies to differentiate their products in a competitive market.

The growing awareness of health and wellness was driving the demand for healthier food options. Texture modifiers allowed food producers to create healthier alternatives by reducing fat, sugar, and calorie content without compromising on taste or texture.

The busy lifestyle of consumers in North America led to an increased preference for convenient and processed foods. Texture modifiers were utilized to improve the shelf life and stability of these products, making them more appealing to customers. US market is expected to witness significant growth. Moreover, sales of texture modifiers in the US are expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Vital Indicators Shaping Future of the Industry

Changing consumer preferences for unique and innovative food textures was driving the demand for texture modifiers. Food manufacturers needed to stay updated on evolving consumer tastes to develop products that catered to their demands.

The increasing focus on health consciousness among consumers was influencing the demand for healthier food products. Texture modifiers played a vital role in reducing fat, sugar, and calorie content while maintaining desirable textures in foods.

The clean label movement was gaining momentum, with consumers seeking products with simple and transparent ingredient lists. Texture modifiers that could align with clean label requirements were expected to experience higher demand.

Advances in food processing technology and ingredient innovation were expected to lead to the development of more effective and versatile texture modifiers. These advancements would open up new possibilities for food manufacturers.

Country-wise Outlooks:

Sales of texture modifiers are anticipated to increase positively at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2023, reaching a valuation of US$ 436.21 million by 2033.

The demand for items from a variety of industries, including processed food, nutraceuticals, and consumer goods, is predicted to increase significantly in the United States.

In addition to providing texture, the primary texturing agents used in dishes served in restaurants also have a number of advantages for food processing, such as improving the food’s aesthetic appeal and palatability through the use of colour modifiers. The rising demand for processed foods across numerous industries, including bakery, confectionery, convenience foods, and dairy, is another factor driving the global market for food texture.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Vertellus

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Innophos

Fujian Funingpu Gelatin Co., Ltd

Rama Gum Industries (India) Ltd

PT. Sinergi Multi Lestarindo

ADM (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company)

Danisco Planit

Cargill, Inc.

Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

Compliance with complex and ever-changing food regulations, including those related to food additives, can be challenging for texture modifier manufacturers and may limit the adoption of certain ingredients.

Some consumers may be skeptical of food additives, including texture modifiers, leading to potential resistance or negative perceptions about their usage in food products.

The growing consumer preference for clean-label products with fewer synthetic additives can limit the market for texture modifiers that do not align with clean-label requirements.

Texture modifiers may add to the production costs of food products, and price-conscious consumers may be hesitant to pay premium prices for foods containing these additives.

How competition influences the market

The market for Textile Modifier is highly competitive with few small and big players controlling the majority of the market revenue. Moreover, market players are adopting various tactics such as strategic agreements, and acquisitions to launch more efficient products.

For instance, in 2020, DuPont introduced an innovative line of plant-based texturizers. Moreover, these texturizers are derived from non-GMO soy and other plant-based materials. Moreover, these are expected to offer a similar texture as conventional animal-based ingredients.

Key Segments of Texture Modifier Industry Research Report

By Product Type : Plant-/Animal-based Starches Guar Gum Pectin Gelatin Alginates Methylcellulose Xanthan Gum Lecithin Synthetic Ammonium Phosphates Sodium Phosphates Aluminum Phosphates Calcium Phosphates Phosphoric Acids Sodium Polyphosphates

By Form: Powder Granular

By Application: Confectionery Products Bakery Products Dairy & Dairy Alternative Products Snacks Canned Foods Dry Food & Beverages Meat & Meat Alternatives Spreads & Dressings Nutritional Supplements

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



