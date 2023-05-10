Four specialized master’s degree programs offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are among the nation’s best in new rankings from TFE Times Robinson’s M.S. in Finance, in Data Science & Analytics, Quantitative Risk Analysis & Management, and in Marketing are all ranked in the top 15 programs overall

Atlanta, Georgia, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four specialized master’s degree programs offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are among the nation’s best in new rankings from TFE Times. All four programs rose in the 2023 rankings.

Robinson’s M.S. in Finance is 7th overall (up one spot from 2022) and 2nd among public university programs.

The college’s M.S. in Data Science & Analytics is 12th overall (up two spots from 2022) and 5th among public university programs.

Robinson’s M.S. in Quantitative Risk Analysis & Management, ranked in the financial engineering category, is 13th overall (up one spot from 2022) and 5th among public university programs.

The college’s M.S. in Marketing is 15th overall (up two spots from 2022) and 7th among public university programs.

“We are proud TFE Times recognizes these programs as outstanding,” said Brian Jennings, senior associate dean for graduate and non-degree programs. “Our continued rise in these rankings is a testament to the quality of our programs, the stature of our faculty, and the excellence of our students.”

TFE Times calculates its rankings using six components related to student quality, program selectivity, and career outcomes. Learn more at https://tfetimes.com/best-graduate-schools.

