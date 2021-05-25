TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11:30am EST.

To register in advance for the corporate presentation, sign up here.

Replay Link:

A replay will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.tffpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

