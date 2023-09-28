FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing technology platform, today announced that CEO Harlan Weisman, M.D. will attend and hold one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming Jones Trading 2023 Healthcare Summit. Dr. Weisman will also present and hold one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference.

Jones Trading 2023 Healthcare Summit – October 9-11, 2023 Format: One-on-one investor meetings Date/Time: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 8:00 – 5:00 pm ET Participant: Harlan Weisman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer Location: Eden Roc Miami Beach, Miami Beach, FL Link: Register here Roth MKM 2023 Healthcare Opportunities Conference – October 12, 2023 Format: Corporate Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 9:30 am ET Participant: Harlan Weisman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer Location: Tap Room, 3rd Floor, The Yale Club, New York City Link: Register here

Please contact your Roth MKM or Jones representative to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team during the conferences.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS’ THIN FILM FREEZING (TFF) TECHNOLOGY

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology allows for the transformation of both existing compounds and new chemical entities into dry powder formulations exhibiting unique characteristics and benefits. The TFF process is a particle engineering process designed to generate dry powder particles with advantageous properties for inhalation, as well as parenteral, nasal, oral, topical and ocular routes of administration. The process can be used to engineer powders for direct delivery to the site of need, circumventing challenges of systemic administration and leading to improved bioavailability, faster onset of action, and improved safety and efficacy. The ability to deliver therapies directly to the target organ, such as the lung, allows TFF powders to be administered at lower doses compared to oral drugs, reducing unwanted toxicities and side effects. Laboratory data suggests the aerodynamic properties of the powders created by TFF can deliver as much as 75% of the dose to the deep lung. TFF does not introduce heat, shear stress, or other forces that can damage more complex therapeutic components, such as fragile biologics, and instead enables the reformulation of these materials into easily stored and temperature-stable dry powders, making therapeutics and vaccines more accessible for distribution worldwide. The advantages of TFF can be used to enhance traditional delivery or combined to enable next-generation pharmaceutical products.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety, and stability. The company’s versatile TFF technology platform has broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, or for topical delivery to the eyes, nose and topically to the skin. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: TFF VORI (Voriconazole Inhalation Powder) and TFF TAC (Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder). The Company continues collaborations with a broad array of pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government partners to revolutionize healthcare around the globe. The TFF Platform is protected by 120+ patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

