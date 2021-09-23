TG Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
Fireside chat scheduled for 10:40 AM ET on Monday, September 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place September 27 – 30, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM ET.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on TG’s website following the event.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ® (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has three programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

UKONIQ® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:  
  Investor Relations
  Email: [email protected]
  Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4
   
  Media Relations:
  Email: [email protected]
  Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6

