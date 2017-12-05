Ewing, NJ, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. Electric Vehicles Update

Ewing, NJ, December 5, 2017, — TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC a diversified technology company, is pleased to provide electric vehicle update. In Ukraine, according to UKRINFORM, Ukrainian multimedia platform for broadcasting (https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-economics/2200798-over-five-hundred-electric-vehicles-registered-in-ukraine-already-this-year.html).

Electric vehicles Current orders exceed 500 vehicles per month, and as a result, Electric Cars LTD is reselling used vehicles purchased in Europe and US to fill demand. Going forward, TGI & EC plan to establish a manufacturing facility to produce electric batteries to power electric vehicles as well as homes, in conjunction with solar and wind power.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI’s strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company’s control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further info

[email protected]

609-201-2099

