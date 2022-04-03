Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TGORV Debuts Premiere Off-Grid Addition in Exclusive Deal With Mission Overland

TGORV Debuts Premiere Off-Grid Addition in Exclusive Deal With Mission Overland

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Mission Overland Summit

Mission Overland Summit
Mission Overland Summit

GREELEY, Colo., April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Long-standing and award-winning “TGORV” (The Great Outdoors RV CO) is bringing a new experience to Colorado with the announcement of their partnership with North American leader in off-grid and overlanding trailers, Mission Overland. The 2022 RVBusiness Top RV Debut trailer, Summit, and its up-and-coming larger sister, the Approach, is packed with unique, custom features and a beefy, top-of-the-line build that challenges traditional RV standards.

“We could not be more excited to expand our off-grid offerings with Mission Overland. From the Timbren axle-less suspension to the completely protected underbelly, to the 76″ standing height with the roof up, this product is a winner.” Matt Brown, General Manager of TGORV, speaks to the build of the trailers and the partnership itself. “We truly appreciate the leadership of this company and its vision for the future. We look forward to a long-term, strong relationship that is completely focused on the customer experience.”

Mission Overland’s focus on freedom in design and features that enhance the camping experience allow campers to further connect with the outdoors piqued initial interest, and the partnership only grew from there. 

Aaron Boring, President of Mission Overland speaks further of the announcement: “I can’t express how thrilled Mission Overland is to partner with The Great Outdoors RV. Being a highly respected dealership that shares our philosophy on providing the best customer experience and customer service possible is the perfect match for us and our customers.”

The Great Outdoors RV is located at 11521 21st Street in Greeley, Colorado, off HWY 34 and HWY 257. Their store hours for Sales, Service, and Parts & Accessories are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 

About The Great Outdoors RV:
Providing a unique experience for the RV enthusiast, The Great Outdoors RV is a locally-owned RV retailer based out of Greeley, Colorado. In business for 15 years, TGORV has built the fast-growing company out of a passion for quality products, exceptional service, and their customers, one happy camper at a time. The company’s mission is founded on the concept of doing right, by doing good; they strive to serve in each opportunity they are afforded and honor the contributions of their team members and the loyalty of their customers.  

The Great Outdoors RV
Matthew Brown, General Manager
mbrown@tgorv.com
970.313.4337
www.tgorv.com

Related Images

Image 1: Mission Overland Summit

Mission Overland Summit

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Mission Overland Summit

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.