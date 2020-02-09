Thai forces believe shooter in mall basement as death toll hits 21

A Thai soldier who has killed at least 21 people in a shooting rampage was thought to be holed up in the basement of a shopping mall in northeastern Thailand on Sunday and security forces were closing in on him, a police officer said.
