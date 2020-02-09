Thai soldier kills 26 in rampage before being shot

A soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 26 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima before he was shot dead early Sunday.
