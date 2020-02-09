Thai soldier kills 26 in rampage, most inside shopping mall

A Thai soldier angry over a land deal went on a shooting spree that killed at least 26 people, most of them in a shopping mall in the northeast that he fled to in a stolen Humvee after shooting his commanding officer, officials said.
