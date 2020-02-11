Thailand bars cruise ship amid coronavirus fears

Thailand has barred passengers from Holland America’s cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, its health minister said on Tuesday, the latest country to turn it away amid fears of the coronavirus despite no confirmed infections aboard.
