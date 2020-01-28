Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 14, all passengers from China to be screened

Thailand announced plans on Tuesday to screen all arrivals from China for symptoms of the coronavirus and confirmed six more infections among such visitors, taking its tally to 14, health officials said.
