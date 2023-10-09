Thailand IT & Security market is expected to reach US$ 5.3 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.5%

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Thailand IT & Security Market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by factors such as Government investment in digital transformation, growing adoption of digital technologies by businesses, and rising cybersecurity threats. The market is expected to be bolstered by the government’s focus on digital transformation, the growing adoption of digital technologies by businesses, and the rising awareness of cybersecurity. Moreover, businesses and individuals in Thailand are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of cybersecurity. This is driving demand for cybersecurity products and services.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, Thailand IT & Security market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, end user and geography/regions (including North Thailand, Eastern Thailand, Central Thailand, South Thailand) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for Thailand IT & Security market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Subscription) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on Thailand IT & Security market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Thailand IT & Security Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on Type, the cloud segment is dominating the Thailand IT & Security market owing to the growing adoption of cloud computing by businesses coupled with increasing awareness of cloud security.

On the basis of IT hardware and devices, the laptop segment is dominating the Thailand IT & Security Market. Laptops are also increasingly being used for business purposes, as more and more businesses are adopting remote work and hybrid work arrangements. This is driving demand for laptops with security features such as fingerprint sensors and facial recognition.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 5.3 billion Growth Rate 6.5% Key Market Drivers Government Investment in Digital Transformation

Growing Adoption of digital technologies by businesses

Rising cybersecurity threats

Increasing awareness of cybersecurity Companies Profiled Outsourcify

Hire Quality Software Co. Ltd.

Tech Curve AI and Innovations

Fujitsu Thailand Co. Ltd

Movaci Co. Ltd

AppSquadz Software Pvt. Ltd

G-Able Co. Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Inc.

Dell Technologies.

Fujitsu

Infosys

Oracle among others.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in Thailand IT & Security market include,

In September 2023, Fujitsu announced the strategic acquisition of Thailand-based SAP consultancy, Innovation Consulting Services (ICS) to boost its SAP consulting and managed services across Asia Pacific.

In July 2023, SET-listed aviation technology company Sky ICT plans to acquire a 100% stake in Siam Administrative Management and Security Guards Co (SAMCO), a Thai security service.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to Thailand IT & Security market growth include Outsourcify, Hire Quality Software Co. Ltd., Tech Curve AI and Innovations, Fujitsu Thailand Co. Ltd, Movaci Co. Ltd, AppSquadz Software Pvt. Ltd, G-Able Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Inc., Dell Technologies., Fujitsu, Infosys, and Oracle, among others.

RationalStat has segmented Thailand IT & Security market based on security type, IT hardware & devices, IT software, IT services, and region

Thailand IT & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Security Type Cloud Data Network Consumer Identity Access Management Infrastructure Protection

Thailand IT & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by IT Hardware & Devices Desktop Laptop Tablet

Thailand IT & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by IT Software Enterprise Software Productivity Software Application Development Software System Infrastructure Software

Thailand IT & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by IT Services Business Process Outsourcing IT Consulting and Implementation IT Outsourcing Other IT Services

Thailand IT & Security Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Subscription), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Thailand IT & Security Market North Thailand Eastern Thailand Central Thailand South Thailand



Key Questions Answered in the IT & Security Report:

What will be the market value of Thailand IT & Security market by 2030?

What is the market size of Thailand IT & Security market?

What are the market drivers of Thailand IT & Security market?

What are the key trends in Thailand IT & Security market?

Which is the leading region in Thailand IT & Security market?

What are the major companies operating in Thailand IT & Security market?

What are the market shares by key segments in Thailand IT & Security market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

