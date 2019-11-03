Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020

Thailand said on Sunday that Southeast Asian nations are committed to signing a pact by February 2020 on forging what could become the world’s largest trade bloc, even after new demands by India dealt a blow to the process backed by China.
