Thailand’s government has ordered officials to closely monitor livestock along the border with Laos after more than 50 people were reported to have contracted anthrax in the neighboring country.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Migrant workers who helped build modern China have scant or no pensions, and can’t retire - April 27, 2024
- Georgia joins states seeking parental permission before children join social media - April 27, 2024
- Huawei’s profit more than doubles in 2023, sales up 9.6% as cloud and digital businesses grow - April 27, 2024