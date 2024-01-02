USS’s write down of almost two-thirds comes after utility admitted it cannot afford debt repaymentsOne of the biggest investors in Thames Water has slashed the value of its stake in the debt-laden utility by almost two-thirds, weeks after the company admitted that it does not have enough money to make its debt repayments.A fund controlled by Thames Water’s second largest investor, the University Superannuation Scheme (USS), reported a loss of almost £600m last year after writing down the value of the embattled water company as it struggles to shore up its balance sheet. Continue reading…

