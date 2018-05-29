Thasos Group Wins “Best Alternative Data Provider” at 2018 Inside Market Data/Inside Reference Data Awards

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thasos Group, an alternative data intelligence firm that transforms real-time location information from mobile phones worldwide into objective and actionable insights, has been named “Best Alternative Data Provider” at the 2018 Inside Market Data/Inside Reference Data Awards.

Hosted by Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data, the awards recognize industry excellence within market data, reference data and enterprise data management across 32 categories. This is the first year that the “Best Alternative Data Provider” award has been presented.

The award comes on the heels of Thasos Group winning “Best Overall Buy-Side Product” and “Best Buy-Side Newcomer” at Waters Technology’s 2017 Buy-Side Technology Awards.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the data and analytics we provide to investors in today’s capital markets,” said Greg Skibiski, CEO, Founder and Chairman of Thasos. “I’m so proud of the team of data scientists, engineers and financial professionals we’ve assembled at Thasos who are driving a fundamental change in the kinds of data used to inform investment decisions. Alternative data, and geolocation data specifically, are quickly becoming table stakes for the buy side, and we’re thrilled to be the first winner of this award.”

With over five billion mobile phones broadcasting their locations throughout the world, Thasos taps the most powerful source of real-time data available today for measuring and forecasting economic activity across business sectors. Thasos uses the latest advances in artificial intelligence, distributed computing and privacy technology to turn billions of daily location events into highly accessible information that can be easily consumed, understood and acted upon by investors.

Thasos subscribers receive daily time series information, organized by industry and ticker symbol, on a wide variety of performance metrics such as:

foot traffic to stores, restaurants, malls and airports;

deliveries to loading docks;

employee hours worked on assembly lines;

patient counts in hospitals, and

many other relevant measurements for thousands of public and private companies across North America and Europe.

This intelligence is highly valuable to investors who dig deep into company fundamentals of a single business or quants who compare thousands of businesses with standard metrics.

Winners of the 2018 Inside Market Data/Inside Reference Data Awards were announced on May 23 during a ceremony in New York.

About Thasos GroupThasos is an alternative data intelligence platform that transforms real-time location information from mobile phones into objective and actionable insights on the performance of businesses, markets, and economies globally. Founded in 2011 at MIT, the firm is commercially successful with hedge fund clients utilizing scalable information products that have generated value for the last three years. Thasos’ management, investors and advisors are a who’s who of data scientists, hedge fund executives and academics, including PDT Co-Founder Ken Nickerson, Acadian Asset Management Founder Gary Bergstrom, former D.E. Shaw Chief Risk Officer Peter Bernard, MIT Media Lab co-creator Alex “Sandy” Pentland, and Andrew Lo, Director of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Thasos occupies a unique position in the alternative data space by aggregating, validating, normalizing and analyzing the largest pool of high-quality mobile phone location data outside of Alphabet/Google and Apple.

For more information on Thasos Group, please visit www.thasos.com.

