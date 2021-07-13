Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / That Said With Michael Zeldin Livestream with CNN Legal Analyst Asha Rangappa and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner

That Said With Michael Zeldin Livestream with CNN Legal Analyst Asha Rangappa and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

CommPRO Free Livestream – Wednesday, July 14th @ 10:30 AM ET

New York City, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire) 

Join Michael Zeldin as he speaks with CNN Legal Analyst Asha Rangappa and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner as they discuss the legal issues faced by former President Trump and his ecosystem. Topics will include Trump’s attacks on the social media companies which banned him from their platforms, the criminal indictment and continuing investigation of Weisselberg and the Trump Organization by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the Department of Justice investigations, and prosecutions of the January 6th insurrections among others. Audience Questions and Answers will be encouraged.

Free Livestream: Wednesday, July 14th @ 10:30 AM ET

Register: https://bit.ly/3xHOI8s

Guests

Glenn Kirschner
Legal Analyst @MSNBC
Glenn is a former federal prosecutor with 30 years of trial experience.  He served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia for 24 years, rising to the position of Chief of the Homicide Section.  In that capacity, Glenn supervised 30 homicide prosecutors and oversaw all homicide grand jury investigations and prosecutions in Washington, DC. Prior to joining the DC U.S. Attorney’s Office, Glenn served more than six years on active duty as an Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) prosecutor, trying court-martial cases and handling criminal appeals, including espionage and death penalty cases.

Asha Rangappa
Legal Analyst @CNN
Asha Rangappa is a Senior Lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a former Associate Dean at Yale Law School. Prior to her current position, Asha served as a Special Agent in the New York Division of the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations.  Her work involved assessing threats to national security, conducting classified investigations on suspected foreign agents and performing undercover work.  While in the FBI, Asha gained experience in electronic surveillance, interview and interrogation techniques, firearms and the use of deadly force. She has taught National Security Law and related courses at Yale University, Wesleyan University, and University of New Haven.

Host

Michael Zeldin
Host @That Said With Michael Zeldin Podcast
Michael Zeldin is a well-known and highly-regarded TV and radio analyst/commentator. He has covered many high-profile matters, including the Clinton impeachment proceedings, the Gore v. Bush court challenges, Special Counsel Robert Muller’s investigation of interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the Trump impeachment proceedings. In 2019, Michael was a Resident Fellow at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he taught a study group on Independent Investigations of Presidents.

CONTACT: Fay Shapiro
CommPRO.biz
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.