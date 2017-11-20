THC Therapeutics in Partnership With ADVFN Announces Formation of New Company – MJAC Investorshub International Conferences Ltd

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — THC Therapeutics, Inc., Inc. (OTC:THCT) (“THCT” or the “Company”) announces that it has formed “MJAC InvestorsHub International Conferences Limited” (“MJAC LTD”) with ADVFN PLC (LSE:AFN) of the United Kingdom in a 50/50 partnership. MJAC LTD, which will be headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, was formed to establish and sponsor Conventions/Expos for companies, traders and investors in the international marketplace for Cannabis, Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain Technology, Lithium and other emerging disruptive growth sectors. ADVFN is an 18-year-old company operating financial market websites providing online data and services to private investors covering more than 70 stock exchanges from across the globe. ADVFN is a publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange.

MJAC LTD intends to build on the huge success of “MJAC 2017”, which was held at the JW Marriot LIVE in Los Angeles in early September 2017. Sponsored and created by InvestorsHub, an online investment community website in the North American market owned by ADVFN, “MJAC 2017” featured many exhibitors and speakers from the legal cannabis industry. The future of the legal cannabis industry is looking bright with new investment opportunities appearing daily. “MJAC2017” was a unique environment that allowed industry companies to exhibit their businesses to high net worth investors and peers. ADVFN’s InvestorsHub.advfn.com, is a top ranked and visited financial website with over 4.2 million unique visitors per month. InvestorsHub has been adopted by this market sector as the go-to website for information on equities including the cannabis industry and cryptocurrency related investment opportunities; among many others.

For more information on MJAC LTD, please visit MJAC.IO

THCT and its CEO, Brandon Romanek, will be actively involved in the operations of MJAC LTD as the company hits the ground running to prepare for the “MJAC 2018” planned for Fall 2018; with plans for establishing future conventions/expos in the previously mentioned sectors. With 20 years’ experience managing businesses, Mr. Romanek’s work in the financial markets including equities/commodities and as a broker/dealer in the precious metals markets brings a unique expertise to MJAC LTD. Mr. Romanek also has previous experience with financial markets conventions and MJAC LTD is currently working to open its Las Vegas office and interview experienced Convention/Expo and Blockchain Technology employees.

Mr. Romanek commented, “I am extremely excited about MJAC InvestorsHub International Conferences Limited and our partnership with such a well-established, well-known and well-respected company like ADVFN. I believe this new project not only complements our current business in THCT with the many doors our involvement opens through ADVFN and InvestorsHub, but also provides an incredible opportunity for growth through MJAC LTD not only in the Cannabis space, but also other emerging business sectors like Blockchain. Cryptocurrency is the new money economy and represents a natural progression of our current business plan.

“Having met Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN, and spent time with their board of directors as we’ve worked to establish this partnership, I am very impressed with what they have accomplished and their vision not only for ADVFN, but also our shared vision for MJAC LTD as a leading force in Convention/Expo space for these disruptive technologies,” continued Mr. Romanek. “Given their extensive reach with the targeted players in these sectors and the combined experience we bring from different perspectives, I truly believe there is no limit to what we can achieve with the successful roll-out of our current business plans and objectives.”

Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN said, “After a very pleasing start with the MJAC2017 LA show, MJAC InvestorsHub plans to develop conferences and exhibitions focusing on disruptive technologies including: blockchain, lithium and medical marijuana. Linking up with THC Therapeutics leverages this opportunity with an increased US footprint, finance and enhanced market knowledge.”

About THC Technologies, Inc.

THC Therapeutics, Inc., is focused on developing their patent-pending product, the dHydronator®, a sanitizing herb dryer. The main function of the dHydronator is to greatly accelerate the drying time of a herb while sanitizing it. The dHydronator can be used to dry a variety of herbs, and it has been specifically tested for use with cannabis, and it will reduce the drying time for cannabis from 10-14 days to less than 14 hours. The Company is also focusing some of its operations on participation in testing facilities and developing personal wellness centers, as well as investigating other potentially disruptive technologies. The Company is seeking partnerships, mergers and acquisitions in the cannabis, health and wellness industries. For more information, visit THCTherapeutics.com.

About ADVFN

ADVFN is a financial market website that provides online data and services to private investors such as stock quotes, charts, news, FOREX, Futures & Options and stock screeners. The site currently covers in excess of 70 stock exchanges from across the globe through multiple websites. It is known for its active bulletin boards (internet forums). For more information, visit uk.ADVFN.com.

