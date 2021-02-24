Boost Media Agency The 10 Book Coaches to Watch

New York, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Writing a book can be a daunting task – to say the least. Crafting hundreds of pages and tens of thousands of words is by no means an easy feat. At least on your own, that is. Like anything in life, the fastest and most efficient way to reach your goal is to find someone who’s already done it, and learn from them. This particularly holds true if you’re one of the brave few to embark on the journey of writing a book. According to Boost Media Agency, if you’re serious about having your book to the standard of publishing, you need the help of a coach. Each with their own unique experiences and areas of expertise, here we present the 10 book coaches to watch in 2021.

Allison Fallon (@allyfallon)

Allison Fallon is an award-winning author, acclaimed public speaker, and professional writing coach who has helped hundreds of thousands of writers to finally make their books a reality. She works with everyone, from beginners to NYT Bestselling authors who need guidance in getting their books on the shelves and introduce something valuable to the world.

Allison understands better than anyone that writing a book, for whatever purpose, is a worthwhile pursuit. However, it can be difficult to know where to start and take that first step. That’s exactly why she founded Find Your Voice, an online education platform for writers, even those who don’t consider themselves to be “real writers”. Through Find Your Voice, Allison helps people turn their ideas into books they’ll be proud to call their own.

She provides a better service than other book coaches out there because she’s not about cutting corners to get the book published as quickly as possible. Allison cares about guiding people through the writing process and walking them through every step. She’s truly passionate about helping authors find their voice; so it’s not just about finishing the book, it’s also about empowering authors and helping them understand what they’re capable of and what they have to offer.

Lauren Eckhardt (@burningsoulpress)

Lauren Eckhardt is an award-winning, best-selling author, ghostwriter, and book coach. She’s the CEO of Burning Soul Press, a company that’s focused on providing book coaching and publishing services to ambitious and inspired authors who want to share their stories with the world and leave a lasting impact. Lauren founded Burning Soul Press to make sure authors have the guidance she needed when she wrote her first book.

At Burning Soul Press they don’t only care about helping authors publish their work. They also care about helping authors find their unique voices and craft stories with transformative messages. Their signature group coaching program, The Soul Writer Journey, walks clients through the writing process and also teaches them how to market their work with confidence. With this program, writers will have their manuscripts ready in only 16 weeks and a complete launch plan to kick things off.

Lauren provides her clients with the support of an entire team of professionals, from designers to marketers and everything in between, so clients can make their dreams come true. Burning Soul Press provides the complete package and they’re a one-stop-shop for both aspiring writers and career authors who have a story on their heart, but don’t know where to begin.

Jenny Mckaig (@jenny_mckaig_speed)

Jenny Mckaig is a magnificent book coach with over 15 years of experience in coaching, writing, and editing. She has helped over 70 authors bring their ideas to life and she has guided entrepreneurs to publish valuable content that makes a positive impact in communities around the world. She’s an award-winning writer herself, so she ensures excellence and creativity in all her content and all her services as a book coach.

Having faced her own struggles, Jenny has always been passionate about writing. When she had an accident as a teenager and couldn’t walk for some time, her days in bed were spent writing – which she’s certain helped her to heal. Words simply moved through her, so she decided to pursue her passion no matter what. She studied writing at university and she even worked as a freelancer, and soon got into coaching authors and the rest is history.

She’s proud to have the knowledge and experience that allow her to guide authors and help them write worthwhile, beautifully written books. Her system is innovative and it provides an intuitive approach to writing. Jenny is also a successful business advisor and mentor who supports women and helps them build the life they dream of. She owns 4 businesses that have allowed her to learn so much and she’s happy to show others the way. If you’re looking for a book coach to take your project to the highest level, Jenny has the knowledge and breadth of experience to get you there.

Carla DuPont (@writewithcarla)

Carla DuPont is an award-winning, best-selling author and literary coach armed with many talents that allow her to provide guidance for authors from all walks of life. She has written Mask Off, Love Drug, and Love & War, and she has also co-authored Mind of a Winner and How to Lose a Husband with Steve Canal and Toya Wright, respectively. Carla is a resourceful and innovative writer and editor who’s an expert in writing persuasive, compelling content.

Her experience as an author allows her to provide useful writing workshops and through Write with Carla, a full-service literary consultancy, she offers services such as author coaching, co-authoring, ghostwriting, speech preparation, and editing. She strives to be a one-stop-shop for aspiring authors who want to make their dreams come true.

Carla knows what it’s like to make a risky turn and redefine one’s life to chase a dream. She was once part of corporate America, working hard for other people before she decided she wanted to pursue her own business and let her entrepreneurial spirit fly. Today, she’s focused on helping people with the same ambitions and she empowers them until their books and brands become a reality that no one can deny.

Ashley-Ann Pereira and Tina Addorisio (@thestudiopress)

Ashley-Ann Pereira and Tina Addorisio are the co-founders of The Studio Press, an agency that helps thought leaders self-publish books based on their stories and wisdom. This agency employs a team of authors, editors, book designers, and coaches that provide high-quality services to individuals who are interested in sharing their knowledge with the world.

Additionally, The Studio Press offers a program to help aspiring authors publish their work. Through this program, Ashley-Ann and Tina teach their signature process to write and publish stories that make an impact in the world. People will not only learn everything they need to bring their book to life;they will also learn to transform themselves into the leaders they’re meant to be by becoming more confident in their storytelling and finding their authentic voice.

At The Studio Press, everyone understands it’s not easy to write a book and self-publishing can be a daunting task. There are many hoops to jump through, which is why The Studio Press team is passionate about providing effective guidance so authors can find their power and share their knowledge confidently. They’re proud of being a one-stop-shop for anyone who wants to become a published author and share their valuable work and wisdom.

Jas Rawlinson (@jas_rawlinson)

Jas Rawlinson is a best-selling author, memoir book coach, and speaker who empowers purpose-driven women to transform their life stories into books that change lives and leave a legacy. Growing up in a small valley community, Jas first fell in love with the power of storytelling as a young girl living in a home with family violence. “Writing was my safe place,” she says. “A home for unspoken thoughts and a world where I didn’t have to feel afraid.” It was at the age of just 10, that she made herself a promise: to one day use her voice to support survivors and victims of domestic violence. In 2016 she fulfilled this mission as the co-founder of Brisbane’s first ever permanent domestic violence memorial.

Inspired to create further change, Jas began to speak more publicly about her mental health journey, including the loss of her father to suicide when she was just 18. Over the course of a year she began interviewing Australians from all walks of life about their own life journeys, eventually publishing these stories in what has since become a best-selling book series read across three continents and endorsed by global influencers like Kevin Hines.

Through her work as a book coach and best-selling author, Jas has empowered thousands to recognise their worth, and has assisted dozens of trauma survivors to write and publish their stories. Whilst many coaches focus solely on strategy, much of Jas’ success comes from her dedication to supporting each author through the emotional journey of their story, as well as her ability to relate to clients of many different life experiences.





Carmen Renee Berry (@berrypowellpress)

Carmen Renee Berry is a passionate book coach and owner of Berry Powell Press, a hybrid publishing house that focuses on helping self-starters write and publish books, establish their expertise, and share their message to build a strong, valuable brand. Carmen is a NYT Bestselling author with 36 years of experience in the publishing industry. She worked with publishing houses such as Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins, among others, before deciding to expand her coaching business into an author-centric publishing house.

At Berry Powell Press, each author receives individual guidance as they’re assisted in the very personal and challenging process of turning creative ideas into a compelling manuscript. But author mentorship is not the only valuable service they provide! They also assist in manuscript development, editing, book design, printing, and online and brick-and-mortar distribution.

They even continue supporting authors after publishing to help them sell one life-changing book after another. Carmen has assembled a dynamic team of editorial and publishing professionals who guide emerging authors in the process of writing and publishing their work. Berry Powell Press is showing the industry that hybrid publishing is the best option for the entrepreneurs out there who want to have full creative control and higher royalties.

Crystal Daye (@crystalsdaye)

Crystal Daye is an international book coach and brand strategist who’s the COO of DayeLight Publishers, a faith-based publishing and consultancy company that guides aspiring authors through the process of writing, publishing, and marketing their books. Crystal is an award-winning best-selling author of 8 books, an international speaker, and the host of The Diary of a Jesus Girl Podcast. She’s fortunate to have many God-given platforms and she uses them to positively impact and influence the world.

Crystal has combined her strong business acumen with years of digital marketing expertise to become the kind of knowledgeable adviser authors can trust. She demonstrates her wisdom through her writing, speaking, and consulting, which help authors grow exponentially. With her gift as an inspirational speaker, she helps leaders have a greater impact and grow a professional global brand through their literary work.

She takes pride in the fact that she doesn’t just help authors make their book a reality while retaining their royalties. She also teaches them to build an author brand by unlocking the power of online platforms. The focus at DayeLight Publishers is to help publish impactful and inspiring books that will truly make a difference by providing personalized coaching and publishing services tailored to each client’s needs.





Karen Roy (@bookcoachingacademy)

Karen Roy is a fantastic book coach with over 10 years of experience working with entrepreneurs. She helps first-time authors turn their ideas into non-fiction books they can be proud of and that are extremely valuable for readers. She’s an author herself, and through the process of writing and publishing her own book, she created a process that allows even the busiest entrepreneurs to leverage their knowledge, share it, and profit from it.

Karen’s mission is to encourage first-time authors, hold them accountable, and support them from the second they start writing until the book is finally published. The process she has streamlined consists of 6 steps that will allow people to finish their non-fiction book in as little as 3 months without compromising quality.

Her online course, Author FastTrack, can guide anyone through the process of turning an idea into a complete book for publishing. Every step of the process is covered in the course and she provides exclusive access to publishers, editors, and PR firms, thus providing all the support a first-time author could possibly need. She also offers weekly coaching calls throughout the entire creative process and she holds people accountable while still keeping it fun and enlightening.

Savannah Gilbo (@savannah.gilbo)

Savannah Gilbo is a certified developmental editor and book coach who’s passionate about helping fiction authors write, edit, and publish stories that work. She’s an avid writer and reader; when she’s not working on her stories, she’s curled up with a good book. She’s also the host of the successful Fiction Writing Made Easy podcast, where she provides simple, actionable, and step-by-step strategies that writers can implement in their work right away.

Savannah’s talents and skills don’t stop there! She also has an online course called Notes to Novel that helps writers outline and complete a solid first draft, which is exactly what she does for her coaching clients. She truly enjoys working with writers who are focused on writing commercial fiction, particularly in the realm of science fiction and fantasy, and she’s proud of being able to provide the tools that make it possible for stories to come to light.

Using her experience as a certified Author Accelerator Book Coach and Story Grid Editor, she has developed her own book-writing method that helps authors avoid common mistakes. Not only that, but her method also allows writers to make more efficient use of their time to create something worthwhile. Her own talents as a writer and the fact that she’s an avid reader allow her to understand the nuances between different genres, so she can provide perspective on what readers expect from a certain genre, making her an efficient book coach and editor.

