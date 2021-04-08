Boost Media Agency The 10 Empowerment Coaches

New York, New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perhaps one of the greatest feelings in life, is the feeling of empowerment. It is the feeling that drives you to go after what you truly want, and do it proudly. However for many of us, life can often drag us down and cause this feeling to slip away. According to Boost Media Agency, being empowered is a crucial component of succeeding in both your mission and life – and ultimately being happy. Each with their own unique style, here we present the 10 Empowerment Coaches to watch in 2021.

Kristina Licare (@kristinalicare)

Kristina Licare is a Consciousness Educator, Personal Evolution Mentor and Empowerment Coach who helps women all over the world break free from their past, their pain, their patterns and their programming.

Those who work with Kristina experience massive shifts in mental health, sexual expression, intimate relationships and financial wealth — and everything in between.

Kristina believes that when you awaken in one area, you awaken in all areas — and this is the pathway to a life of emotional liberation, self-transformation and inner peace.

While most coaches teach mindset, Kristina brings something else to the table — something a lot more valuable and powerful: energetic healing in the body.

Through a process of creating space around your thoughts, becoming the master of your emotional patterns and consciously releasing stuck energy in the body, Kristina teaches her clients how to stop unconsciously living out the past so they can create an expansive reality on their own terms.

Jessica Pinili (@jesspinili)

Jessica Pinili is a Female Empowerment Coach and Founder of the Woman Up Monthly Membership. She’s also the host of the Jessica Pinili Podcast. She has focused her career on helping busy women all other the world get rid of self-sabotaging behaviors so they can enjoy healthier relationships, stop people-pleasing, and, more importantly, reconnect with themselves and their womanhood.

Though there are many empowerment coaches out there, Jessica has something different to offer to all those women who want to regain control of themselves. Through her approach, she combines science and the soul to provide extremely valuable and effective services. In the space Jessica creates, women from all walks of life can take a deep dive into empowerment, human connection, and become more confident so they can pursue the lives they dream of.

Her signature one-on-one coaching program called Lifestyle By Design is the modern-day mentorship all women need if they want to operate from a higher level and achieve the desired results in their lives. Woman Up Monthly completes her coaching beautifully and it’s the #1 female membership site for women. It serves as a sacred space where women can learn about healthier relationships, how to align with their true purpose and to create happiness from within.

Asia Hilario (@asia.hilario)

Asia Hilario is a self-love coach, a philanthropist, a crisis counselor for CrisisTextline, a women empowerment mental health and wellness blogger, and a podcaster. As a survivor of abuse, Asia grew up with a low sense of self-worth, self-esteem, and self-confidence. But one day, she picked up her first self-help book, and that marked the beginning of a big change in her life. She dove deep into self-help through books and therapy, so she learned a lot.

She decided she wanted to share her knowledge and share her story with the hope of reaching other people in need of help or inspiration to turn their lives around. That’s how her blog was born and it became quite successful thanks to the supportive community she created. In 2019, the impact of her blog landed her the Woman of the Year award by Women on the Rise, only 4 months after launching it. Then, she launched her podcast, which ranked top 75 in her genre on its debut day.

Asia is from the island of Saipan and she currently lives in Silicon Valley, a true example of the American dream. She found success by using her voice and she quickly left her 9 to 5 job to become her own boss. Today, she’s passionate about helping other women do the same through her empowerment and self-love coaching so they can use their inner power to transform their lives. She’s also passionate about changing the world, which is why she’s greatly invested in philanthropy work.

Jessie Ereddia (@jessieereddia)

Angry mom turned empowered mom, Jessie Ereddia is now an Empowerment Coach who helps Christian moms change their own motherhood experience. Having navigated years of anxiety and rage and uncovering how becoming more empowered could be the solution to overcoming all of it, Jessie took what she learned and created her Mom Empowered coaching program. By combining Biblical principles with self-coaching skills and cognitive psychology, she teaches moms how to manage their thoughts, emotions, and actions and step into the freedom and abundant life she believes God created them for. She often works with moms on overcoming their own anxiety and anger, cultivating stronger, healthier marriages, and pursuing their goals and dreams with confidence.

Knowing too well how easy it is to not seek support out of fear of judgment, Jessie is committed to fighting taboos around mental and emotional health especially in the Christian community. She does this by speaking on her past experiences with overcoming postpartum rage as a new mom and being emotionally abusive in her marriage. Since 2017, her Mom Empowered Podcast has had over 150,000 downloads and continues to be a resource that is helping put postpartum rage on the radar.

As she now balances running her passion-led business with caring for her three young daughters, Jessie works to be the living, breathing evidence of the philosophy behind her program: “The women who most enjoy being a mom are the women who feel most empowered as a mom”. Her mission is to be an example to other Christian moms of all that is possible when they gain the emotional wellness they need to confidently create the life they’ve always wanted.

Annie Calvaneso (@theglamfitdiva)

Annie Calvaneso is an entrepreneur and empowerment coach who’s driven by multiple passions. She wears many hats as a business coach, health and fitness coach, and professional opera singer. Ann Marie specializes in working with singers, artists, and performers, empowering them to live their lives in sync with their authentic selves.

As a health and fitness coach, Ann Marie helps women reach their fitness goals while encouraging them to live a well-balanced, abundant life. She’s an eating disorder warrior, so she understands and supports clients who are in recovery, helping them heal and transform their relationships to food and their body image while teaching them sustainable and healthy habits. She has become a well-known fitness professional in the classical music sphere and offers her Strength for Singers workshops at universities and artist apprenticeship programs.

As a business coach, Ann Marie has helped 60 performing artists start their own businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic with her webinar “How to Generate Income Teaching Online.” She offers private coaching for both health and fitness and business as well. Her focus is on empowering her clients so they can use their intuition as a guide and listen to themselves instead of societal expectations. She’s passionate about working with women and helping them increase their confidence so they can reach their goals.

Krista Weber (@femmeluxelife.co)

Krista Weber isn’t your typical life coach. She is a Luxe Empowerment Coach – living proof that by embodying your deepest desires and being in alignment with your intuition, you can achieve far greater heights of success, happiness and abundance – and that the journey doesn’t have to be hard. It gets to be fun. Krista shows her clients how to honour the signals of their desires – the things that might make you feel “fomo” while scrolling through social media – are actually indications of what’s meant for you, a sign you need to lean in and take action!

Krista is here to help her clients gain clarity on what they really want – outside of what society and the roles they’ve been playing in life have made them think they’re supposed to want – and to show them how they can “have it all” by letting go of the conditioning and limiting beliefs that have been holding them back.

She helps her clients get this deep, whole-life transformation by breaking it all down step by step. Firstly, by understanding that they are worthy of everything they desire, there are no fundamental flaws that have to exclude anyone from success, abundance and love. And by helping them understand that their personal growth and re-writing their rule book benefits everyone around them by inspiring others to accept, prioritise and set boundaries for themselves as well.

The passion Krista brings to her work through Femme/Luxe Life Co is evident, and the combination of certified Life-Coach motivational techniques, as well as energetic and spiritual princples engaging the mind, body and soul, encourage transformation on both the conscious and unconscious level, so that her clients very quickly begin to embody the highest vision they have for themselves, bringing their goals to reality as soon as possible, proving that investing in oneself is truly the most worthwhile.

Mary Zargarian (@mindsetmary)

Mary Zargarian is the empowerment coach that ambitious women need if they’re ready to separate from their busy selves so they can live a more vibrant and full version of their lives. It’s not difficult for female entrepreneurs to find that they’re overworked, burned out, and overwhelmed. However, it’s important to remember that life is too short to live it that way and Mary knows just how important it is to have balance, so she’s here to provide that.

Her background in career and leadership development allows her to help female entrepreneurs in a constant state of busyness to find balance again. She understands that personal fulfillment and success are not achieved by walking on a single path. There’s a lot more to life than work and Mary helps her clients see that. Through Mindset Mary, she helps them recognize the power they have in choice; the choice to live the life they want and be who they want to be.

Leveraging modalities like NLP, Mary helps her clients uncover their deepest fears and break through barriers to focus more on self-love, mindset, energy mastery, and self-development. She offers a wide array of services, such as one-on-one coaching, workshops, and speaking engagements where she provides the clarity people need to design a sustainable lifestyle that prioritizes freedom, fun, and overall alignment and balance.

Claudette Malone (@claudette_malone_coaching)

Claudette Malone is a certified Empowerment & Mindset Coach who’s passionate about helping working mothers avoid burnout, reclaim their identity, and live purposeful and empowered lives. As a high-achieving working mother herself, she understands perfectly just how challenging it can be to juggle so many different things at once. She continues to be a part of the corporate world, where she has gathered almost 20 years of experience working at the highest levels of her profession.

Today, she combines that experience with her passion to empower women from all walks of life to teach them how to be the architects of their own lives. She helps women create the mindset they need to overcome imposter syndrome and help them get back on the ultimate track for balancing personal and professional success.

Claudette has an unconventional background as a bi-racial woman born in South Africa during apartheid. She was literally born into a system that didn’t want her to exist, so she learned to find her place and use her purpose to stand out as a transformational coach.

This life experience allows her to be the kind of empowerment coach who always seeks to delve deeper so she can help clients make positive life changes. She helps them explore their psyche in a safe space, explore their behaviours and break down the habits of self-sabotage with her 12-week coaching program. She works closely with clients so she can walk them through their transformational journey. This is done with the use of results-proven techniques and practical recommendations that will help them change their lives and bring them closer to living the life and being the person they’ve always dreamed of being.

Stacy S. Crawley (stacyscrawley)

Stacy S. Crawley is a wife and mom of four beautiful girls (including a set of twins).

She is a vivacious and energetic Mom Empowerment Coach and Motivational Speaker who is adamant about impacting and transforming the lives of moms all around the world by telling her story and inspiring them to thrive and not just survive in their motherhood journey.

Through her personal experiences and expertise, Stacy is always excited to empower her clients and/or audiences to use their gifts and talents to fulfill their God-given purpose.

With her warm and caring, yet direct personality, she has a keen ability to challenge her audience and/or clients to ditch the overwhelm, build confidence, and prioritize themselves, so they can create a life they love.

She equips her clients and audiences alike with motivational tips, tools, and actionable strategies to ensure they take immediate steps toward living a life full of joy, happiness, and fulfillment.

Stacy is the CEO of Ignite Her Purpose, LLC.

Laura Sylvester (@laurasylv)

Laura Sylvester is a women’s empowerment and confidence coach who’s obsessed with learning and broadening her horizons. She’s always had a great interest in how the brain works, so she has pursued that interest in many ways. Laura has a diploma in psychology, mindfulness, life coaching, CBT, and she’s a certified NLP practitioner. But what she’s most proud of is her life experience because it has provided her with the resilience and the drive she needs to succeed.

Having dealt with her own mental health issues and depression in the past, so she has worked with therapists, coaches and mentors on personal development, growth, and mindset. Laura had a near-death experience in 2009 and another one in 2017 where she fought for her life in intensive care. In that struggle, she had a spiritual awakening and she realized she wanted to help other women by challenging this mindset masterfully, to change and transform their life for the better.

Laura’s passion is to empower women so they can reconnect with their inner power and bring back their glow. She helps them change their mindset so they can view themselves and the world in a much more positive light. Laura guides her clients with enthusiasm and she works hard to help them boost their confidence, get rid of limiting beliefs, work through barriers, and reach their full potential so they can reach their goals and live the life of their dreams.

Make sure to follow each of these amazing empowerment coaches. Each of their Instagram’s have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together. This article is Boost Media Agency’s selection of the 10 people to watch. Disclaimer: The information written in this piece was sought from the individuals, and to the best of Boost Media Agency’s knowledge, the representation of these entrepreneurs is accurate.

Media Details

Contact: Lewis Schenk

Company: Boost Media Agency

Phone: 3106001787

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.boostmediaofficial.page

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Global Releasewire make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and have any concerns regarding this article please mail us at [email protected]

Attachment