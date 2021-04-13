Boost Media Agency The 10 Mompreneurs to watch

New York, New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With more and more females breaking into the world of entrepreneurship, there is one thing that becomes inevitable: more Mompreneurs. Women all around the world are breaking the mould more than ever, taking control of their lives and destiny through the vehicle of entrepreneurship. Despite what people may think, mompreneurs don’t take their foot off the gas once they’ve had kids – many push even harder, as they know the livelihood of their kids depends on them. According to Boost Media Agency, mompreneurs play an enormous role in the future of female entrepreneurship, paving the way for the next generation. Each with their own unique businesses and areas of expertise, here we present the 10 mompreneurs to watch in 2021.

Brittany Helvy (@brittanyhelvywellness)

Brittany Helvy is an online mentor, nutrition coach, and personal trainer who thrives on helping women find the perfect balance between their work and their inner selves so they can be healthy, happy, and confident. She helps her clients focus on their internal wellness first because that’s essential to understanding the importance of their goals and taking the steps to achieve them.

Nutrition and fitness are often complicated to approach, but Brittany makes it simple and she tailors them to the experience and needs of every client. She doesn’t provide a one-size-fits-all plan, she works with her clients to determine what works best for them so they can actually learn, grow, and continue improving for the rest of their lives. Brittany is all about living life, being free, and knowing one’s worth beyond our physical bodies.

Many people struggle with nutrition and fitness, so much so that it becomes unhealthy and they obsess over calories and numbers on a scale. Brittany is here to provide a better approach, one that allows her clients to enjoy their journey by understanding their inner power and their purpose in life. She helps her clients radiate from the inside out and grace over perfection. Brittany understands it’s not easy to take the first steps into a wellness journey, so she focuses on community, accountability, and support.

Erika London (@erikalondon_)

Erika London is the co-founder of WeShield, a business she began with her partners in April of 2020 with the mission of providing front-line workers with PPE when her businesses in the hospitality industry were shut down. Today, WeShield continues providing safety supplies to large government agencies such as DLA, VA, and NYCHA, hospitals and healthcare networks including Wellstar, Planned Parenthood, and Mt. Sinai, and retail and hospitality brands such as Gucci, GAP, and Hard Rock. WeShield is powered by a proprietary sales and marketing processes and driven by artificial intelligence. As a result, it has quickly established itself as one of the major suppliers in the industry.

Erika is also President and Partner at SimpleVenue, a hospitality company which owns and operates unique food and beverage micro-concepts within hotel properties. The SimpleVenue portfolio features locations throughout NY, NJ, Chicago and Miami (Sushi by Bou, Sushi Suite, Sushi by Bae, SideBAR, etc).

Other career highlights include co-founding cityMANI, a technology company that modernized the nail salon experience by providing mobile manicures that was ultimately acquired by the Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa. Erika is also an Advisor at Mindr, a workforce development organization which brings belonging to the world’s leading workplaces.

Erika is a passionate business and family woman who’s focused on innovation. She’s highly creative and she pours her heart and soul into her work, which is something all her projects reflect. She lives in New York with her husband and two daughters.

Jessie Harris Bouton (@jessieharrisbouton)

Jessie Harris Bouton is a former race car driver turned entrepreneur, author, podcaster, sought after speaker and mom of 5. Jessie’s mission with her work is to help women turn their calling into a career. Jessie is known for keeping it real, and is an expert at the strategies needed to fast track your journey to standing out online, and ultimately making money while you sleep.

After getting off the hamster wheel of entrepreneurship herself, Jessie is now obsessed with helping other mompreneurs break free from the daily hustle and grind. “It’s my mission to help ambitious freedom-fighting mamas, create a business that runs on autopilot so they can live a life more in tune with their dreams. I believe in having a business that works FOR you, not the other way around” Jessie explains.

Jamie takes away the guesswork of how to make money online, and equips you with the exact tools to do better and crack the code of the Millionaire Mompreneurs, to ultimately live the freedom lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of. If you want to stop trading your time for money and be the queen of your life and business, look no further than Jessie.

Jamie Kullman (@jamiekullman)

Jamie Kullman is a business growth strategist who’s focused on helping entrepreneurs find freedom while running their businesses. Many entrepreneurs get into it because they want to work for themselves and own their time so they don’t have to sacrifice for an employer. But many times, they end up dealing with hectic schedules and juggling so many things at once it can drive them crazy.

That’s where Jamie comes in and she provides entrepreneurs with the systems they need so they can have their business working for them, not the other way around. She takes overworked and burnt out self-employed entrepreneurs and she helps them turn into digital CEOs who truly own their time and are able to pursue everything they want out of life.

Jamie wants to help her clients accept projects that are truly aligned with their goals and their passions instead of taking every job without discrimination. Building a business is about living without sacrifice and building a business that can work without assistance so mompreneurs don’t have to choose between work and family life. They can have both! Jamie is a mompreneur herself and she understands how important it is to be able to live without sacrificing any of the things one loves in life.

Lenise Williams (@madeleatherco / @mompreneur_esq)

Lenise Williams is the founder of Made Leather Co., a company that was born in 2017 and offers leather goods handcrafted by skilled artisans in Morocco. Lenise used to be a lawyer and she had the opportunity to speak at a United Nations conference in Marrakech; she quickly fell in love with the city’s handcrafted leather goods. She was so inspired that on the flight back home, she jotted down a rough business plan on a napkin.

Seven months later, Made Leather Co. came to life and its mission is to support Moroccan artisans as well as providing the best handcrafted leather goods. Lenise is mother to two wonderful children and she wants to teach them about the retail industry and entrepreneurship, something her work allows her to do. Her company continues to grow today and it’s thriving in e-commerce and retail placement.

Made Leather Co. has also provided wholesale corporate gifting items for international companies as well as national companies such as YouTube, Google and Cadillac motors. It has been featured in Pioneer Woman, Black Enterprise, Travel & Leisure, Artful Living magazine and more. Lenise runs her company with the help of her team and her two teenage sons, and she’s very proud of what she has built outside of corporate America.

Kim Gapol (@mrsceo_k)

Kim Gapol is the founder and CEO of Kimmi Couture, The Self Love Center, and Kurvelux. She’s a full-time mompreneur who’s passionate about her family and her businesses. Kim was born and raised in Bogota, Colombia, and now she lives in the Bay Area. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2013 when she launched Kimmi Couture, a Shapewear and clothing boutique that expanded very quickly and became her first brick-and-mortar location. All the products are 100% authentic and handmade in Colombia.

Kim is also passionate about helping victims of violence in Colombia, so she provides opportunities for men and women through employment and training programs in her Kimmi Couture factories. Since the creation of her boutique, she has been on a self-love journey, which inspired her to venture into something new. That’s how The Self Love Center was born and it’s home to @kurvelux. This safe place for women is located in Danville, California, and it offers the best body-contouring and postsurgical treatments, all provided by a licensed and trained Kurvologist.

This facility also provides access to a private gym with certified personal trainers, nutritional meals, and guidance so clients can reach their goals. Kim is on a mission to helping women achieve their dream body by providing access to non-invasive methods that will contour the body, tighten the skin, burn fat, reduce cellulite and stretch marks. This is all accomplished with Colombian techniques that work!

Kayla Cantor (@kayla_cantor)

Kayla Cantor is a mompreneur who never turned back. She was working full-time in the corporate marketing industry as an Account Supervisor while being the mother to a one-year-old son. She longed for more freedom to make her own decisions and spend more time with her family without sacrificing her career. That’s when she decided to start on her own path.

She specializes in social media marketing, so she used her knowledge to create her own beauty business called Everyday Glam Guide. Through her business, she helps women find affordable beauty solutions and teaches them how to apply them. Kayla is passionate about her work and she’s on social media every day providing other mothers with relatable motherhood and business tips they can use to their advantage.

In 2021, Kayla plans on launching social media services, courses, and consulting, focused on teaching other mompreneurs and women everything she has learned in her journey. What sets her apart from the rest is her video content; she consistently shows up via video, whether that’s via TikTok, Instagram stories, etc., and she connects directly with her audience. She relates with her audience in a way that’s personal and engaging, which is what draws her clients to her.

Kristen Edwards (@coachkeds)

Kristen Edwards is an effective Business Strategy Coach, HR Consultant, and Personal Development expert, not to mention she hosts the Amplify Ambition podcast. She combines her Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communication and her Master’s in Applied Psychology to provide services that help female entrepreneurs to double their income. Kristen specializes in creating custom business strategies that are based on personality-type indicators, like the Enneagram and DISC Assessment.

She believes personal growth and self-awareness are the foundations of building and scaling a successful business that will work seamlessly. There’s no need to hustle, struggle, or follow someone else; Kristen helps entrepreneurs by creating custom strategies that work for them so they can keep their business sustainable without having to work as hard.

Kristen is a successful mompreneur who understands how important it is to provide a custom approach when creating marketing and sales strategies. Cookie-cutter solutions don’t work for everyone and it’s not a great way to scale a business. That’s why Kristen is here to help people increase their income and maximize the impact they have on the world by providing services that match their personality. It’s not about following the market; it’s about finding success being true to one’s self while maintaining a good work/life balance.

Jen Conrad (@jen_conrad)

Jen Conrad is a coach, branding strategist, and website designer. She’s an incredible mompreneur and the founder of The Conrad Company, a multi-dimensional lifestyle brand that’s focused on equipping small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools to make positive and lasting changes. She teaches her clients to use digital media, personal mindset development, and brand development to their advantage

Jen is mom to 6 children. 3 of them are biological, 2 were adopted in January 2020, which means the pandemic got in the way of bringing them home and they’re still fighting for that as a family, and 1 is supported through sponsorship in Africa. She is no stranger to life’s challenges; the COVID-19 pandemic hit right after her children’s adoption and she also lost a business of 6 and a half years.

As a result, she was forced to pivot with her branding business. She realized that she had to find the strength and the power inside her to survive this crisis because her family, her followers, and her clients were all counting on her. She’s passionate about what she does and she has the skills. She can spend only 15 minutes with a client and provide a plan so they can monetize their gifts and talents to change their lives forever and help them create brand stories that are engaging.

Sarra Edwards (@themompreneurva)

Sarra Edwards is the founder and CEO of The Mompreneur VA Inc., where she’s dedicated to helping online health and fitness coaches do everything they need to do to be more productive and scale their profits.. She created this company driven by a deep desire of contributing financially to her family while also spending time with her young children.

She understands what it’s like to always be working, so she wants to help health and fitness coaches out there to have a successful business and still live their lives by their own design. Currently, The Mompreneur VA Inc. serves over 2,000 coaches by providing behind-the-scenes content creation so that online entrepreneurs can scale their business and have more success without having to work long hours. Sarra is proud of how far her company has come and it’s all because of how passionate she is about serving her clients well and providing them with all the support they need.

The company is at the forefront of its industry and The Mompreneur VA Inc. is constantly innovating and revolutionizing the content they create to stay ahead of the competition. Sarra has made sure to provide excellent customer service; because of this, customer satisfaction is always guaranteed. She does this with a focus that’s intentional, which is what allows the company to provide immense value to their clients.

Make sure to follow each of these amazing mompreneurs. Each of their Instagram’s have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together. This article is Boost Media Agency’s selection of the 10 people to watch. Disclaimer: The information written in this piece was sought from the individuals, and to the best of Boost Media Agency’s knowledge, the representation of these entrepreneurs is accurate.

