Breaking News
Home / Top News / The 10 Most Essential Minutes in a Fantasy Football Fan’s Week

The 10 Most Essential Minutes in a Fantasy Football Fan’s Week

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Reward The Fan Launches Reward the FANtasy: Fantasy Football Tips & Trivia, Live-Streaming Game Show with the Chance to Win Tickets to See Your Favorite Football Team LIVE

Created By Bear & Bull Productions and Hosted by Sports Reporter Madelyn Burke

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What does the fantasy-football fan really need to know?  Today, Reward The Fan, a live-streaming media network that connects fans to fandoms, launches Reward the FANtasy: Fantasy Football Tips and Trivia, the 10 most essential minutes a week every fantasy football and NFL enthusiast wants and needs, delivered as a short-form, interactive game show. 

Hosted by Sports Illustrated and New York Giants Sports Reporter Madelyn Burke, the show airs every Sunday at 12 pm with up-to-the-minute insight from the most experienced sports analysts in the business including Dr. Mark Adickes, Cynthia Frelund, and Nathan Zegura. Fans win rewards for correct answers and each episode, one lucky player will win two tickets to see their favorite football team live!

Produced by Bear & Bull Productions on the Reward The Fan mobile application — available free in the Apple store and Google Play — Reward the FANtasy wraps sought-after Fantasy Football tips into a live trivia format to create an interactive entertainment experience players can’t get anywhere else.  

Bear & Bull’s veteran sports producers Peter Smith and Rick Angelo have been producing sports programming and running interference for the top brands in sports including ESPN’s SportsCenter,  the NFL’s Good Morning Football and Directv’s Fantasy Zone.  Their game plan for Reward the FANtasy: is to use this interactive, live platform to bring fans closer to fantasy football’s most entertaining and in-demand insight and information.

“This show is an entertainment experience unlike any other on the TV screen or in the mobile space,” said Angelo, president of Bear & Bull Productions.  “We aim to be the best game in the world for fantasy football fans.  It’s fantasy football entertainment and advice meets trivia.  It’s an online community where friends and fantasy league members can go to test their knowledge and get amazing insight.  It’s the ‘Willy Wonka Golden Ticket’ of football!” 

Show Format:
On each 15-minute show, Reward the FANtasy tests a player’s knowledge by asking them a total of six questions — five plus a BONUS question — focused on the news and developments around the NFL. Each question is accompanied by unique advice and insight by a stable of insiders and fantasy analysts and experts. 

“Everything we do at Reward the Fan is about the fan,” said Matthew Melucci, CMO of Reward the Fan. “With our Fantasy Football show, we are advancing the state of the art of live-streaming entertainment and working with the best producers in the business to reward fans with insight and tips from expert fantasy football analysts, all with the chance to win tickets to see their favorite team during the season.  For fantasy fans, I’m not sure it gets any better.”

“My experience as an NFL player, coupled with my experience as an orthopedic surgeon, is going to provide you with some unique injury advice that is going to give you an edge as you play fantasy,” said Dr. Mark Adickes.  “So tune in on Sundays to set your line up.”

About Reward the Fan
Founded in August 2018 and based in New York City, Reward the Fan is a live-streaming entertainment network that connects fans to fandoms.  The network’s interactive, short-form programming elevates and celebrates the fan experience with shows across multiple genres including sports, concerts, Broadway shows, TV, film, and video games.  Reward The Fan believes in rewarding fans just for being fans and reward them with tickets, swag, and behind-the-scenes access.   The Reward The Fan mobile application is available for download in the Apple store and Google Play. Visit us at https://www.rewardthefan.com/, follow us @RewardTheFan.

Media Contact:
Audrey Mann Cronin
Mann Cronin PR
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.