The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Manual transmission, upgraded standard performance features and weight reduction mean pure fun.

Atlanta, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche is adding the 911 Carrera T variant to the 911 model line. The letter T stands for “Touring” and signifies models with equipment that enhances both driving pleasure and performance. The new 911 Carrera T is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear seat delete as standard, though the rear seat is available as a no-cost option if desired. Optionally, an eight-speed PDK is available as well for no additional cost. Thanks to the standard seven-speed manual transmission and several features that focus on saving weight, the new 911 Carrera T weighs 3,254 lbs., making it 100 lbs. lighter than a standard 911 Carrera (PDK only). Fitted with a PASM Sport Suspension as standard including a 10 mm ride height reduction compared to the standard 911 Carrera as well as reduced sound insulation, the new 911 Carrera T is made for driving enthusiasts.

PASM Sport Suspension and Sport Chrono Package as standard

The new 911 Carrera T is positioned between the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S. It adopts the twin-turbo six-cylinder engine from the 911 Carrera generating 379 hp and 331 lb.-ft. of torque. The T variant also utilizes the mechanical limited slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) that is standard on the 911 Carrera S and is not available for the 911 Carrera. Additionally, the 911 Carrera T also comes standard with the Sport Chrono Package and PASM Sport Suspension, the latter of which is optional for the 911 Carrera S and not available for the 911 Carrera. Rear Axle Steering is optionally available with the 911 Carrera T and unavailable on the 911 Carrera. With the standard seven-speed manual transmission, the 911 Carrera T accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. With the no-cost eight-speed PDK the 0-60 mph sprint is reduced to 3.8 seconds. The top track speed is 181 mph regardless of transmission choice.

Further equipment that is specific to the T includes Titanium Grey Carrera S wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter at the front and 21 inches at the rear. The wheels are fitted with tires measuring 245/35 (front) and 305/30 (rear). The 911 Carrera T also comes standard with a GT Sport steering wheel, Sport Exhaust System and four-way Sport Seats Plus. Along with the deletion of the rear seats and the reduced sound deadening, the 911 T is fitted with thinner glass and a smaller, more compact battery.

Successful Touring concept across multiple model lines

The “T” in the model designation of the Porsche 911 Carrera T stands for Touring and is rooted in the homologation of the 911 T as a touring car in 1968. The original 911 T was offered until 1973. In 2017, Porsche revived this particularly pure and light 911 variant in the 991 model line. Since then, the concept has successfully been implemented in other model lines with the 718 Cayman T, 718 Boxster T and Macan T.

Exclusive interior and exterior details

Special dark grey accents characterize the interior of the 911 Carrera T. Contrasting elements such as the upper and lower mirror covers as well as the model designation on the doors and rear of the car are painted in Agate Grey. Furthermore, the Sport Exhaust System features high-gloss black tailpipes.

The focus on performance is continued inside the car with standard 4-way adjustable Sort Seats Plus. Interior trim in matte black and decorative inlays in high-gloss black round off the T package. Customers that seek an even higher level of differentiation can choose the optional Carrera T Interior Package. This adds seat belts in Slate Grey or Lizard Green, stripes on the seat centers in one of these colors, decorative stitching and 911 logos in the headrests. Floor mats with logos and stitching in Lizard Green or Slate Grey are also part of this optional package.

Attractive options and color choices

Optionally, the 911 Carrera T can be ordered with 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus or the particularly sporty and light Full Bucket Seats, the latter of which feature seat centers in RaceTex. The deleted rear seats can be re-equipped at no charge, though not in conjunction with carbon fiber Full Bucket Seats. The Carrera T Interior Package can also be enhanced with leather, which is used to cover the door armrests and panels, center console and dashboard. The new 911 Carrera T is available in, black, white, Guards Red and Racing Yellow as well as the following metallic colors: Jet Black, Gentian Blue, Ice Grey and GT Silver. Chalk, Ruby Star Neo, Carmine Red, Shark Blue and Python Green are also available as special colors. Additionally for the first time, the “Paint to Sample” program is now available for the 911 Carrera T, which was not offered on the previous 991 generation model. This extends the available palette further by 110 colors.

The 911 Carrera T will reach U.S. dealers by Spring 2023 and has an MSRP of $116,600 not including a $1,450 delivery, processing and handling fee.

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T

