Atlanta, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Porsche is presenting the most powerful Cayenne yet; the Turbo E-Hybrid. Available in SUV and Coupe body styles, the new model produces 729 horsepower and offers superior performance, with a high degree of everyday usability.

Turbo E-Hybrid model replaces previous Turbo variant

V8 and E-Motor develop 729 hp and 700 lb.-ft. of system power

New hybrid technology for quicker charging and greater electric range

After the introduction of the third generation Cayenne earlier this year, Porsche is expanding the model line with a new variant. As in the previous model generation, the most powerful Cayenne is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. On the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, Porsche has further improved the hybrid technology and improved electric range and power significantly, which benefits both everyday usability and performance. An electric motor generating 174 hp supports the extensively revised four-liter V8 twin-turbo engine making 591 hp. Combined, the total system output is 729 hp and 700 lb-ft. of torque. The resulting performance reflects the Cayenne’s ambition to be the sports car among SUVs. The Turbo E-Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and on to a top track speed of 183 mph.

Compared to its predecessor, the new Cayenne E-Hybrid models feature a significantly larger high-voltage battery (25.9 kWh), which is mounted underneath the trunk area. The new 11-kW on-board charger can reduce the charging time to less than 2.5 hours using a suitable wallbox or charger, in spite of the increased battery capacity.

Air suspension with two-chamber and two-valve technology as standard.

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models include an adaptive air suspension system that features new two-chamber, two-valve technology as standard. This allows separate adjustability of both compression and rebound settings. The advantages of this setup are an improvement in comfort and handling and expanding the breadth between the Comfort and Sport Plus settings of the system. The suspension aims to combine precise handling during spirited driving with a comfort-oriented setup when cruising, and the best possible reduction of dive and squat motions when accelerating and braking. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also included as standard on the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) as well as rear-axle steering can be ordered as options at an extra cost.

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models complement their high level of power and chassis upgrades with distinct styling cues. Both body styles feature a Turbo-specific front fascia with larger air intakes and air blades kept in high-gloss black. The wheel arches as well as the lower rear fascia are painted in body color, underscoring the performance-oriented look. Further model-specific accents include two dual exhaust tailpipes made of brushed aluminum and red brake calipers.

Inside the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, aluminum trim on the dash and doors as well as a roof liner in Race-Tex generate a sporty ambiance. Standard equipment encompasses a heated GT Sport steering wheel with a switch to select the preferred drive mode as well as 18-way adjustable leather Sport seats. Alternatively, 14-way adjustable leather Comfort seats can be selected as well.

Extensive standard features

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid also benefits from all the upgrades introduced on the 2024 Cayenne models earlier this year. This includes the newly designed HD-Matrix Design LED headlights, a more powerful 15-watt air-conditioned induction-charging pad, a digital instrument cluster with a curved and free standing design that offers multiple settings for information, and Comfort Access all as standard.

Availability and pricing

The new Turbo E-Hybrid is the second of three hybrid models for the Cayenne that Porsche will introduce this year. The Turbo E-Hybrid models can be ordered now and are expected to reach U.S. dealers in Q2, 2024. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has an MSRP of $146,900, not including the $1,650 delivery, processing and handling fee, while the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe has an MSRP of $151,400.

