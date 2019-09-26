The 24th Paley International Council Summit: Agility in Media: Navigating the Global Market

The Paley International Council Summit Co-Chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Henry A. Kissinger Returns to New York City

New York, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — September 26, 2019 – The Paley Center for Media today announced it will hold its 24th Paley International Council Summit: Agility in Media: Navigating the Global Market in New York City on November 14-15, 2019, marking the event’s return to New York. The Summit brings together World Dignitaries, Chief Executive Officers, and other leaders from today’s top media and technology companies to advance the exchange of ideas and foster a sense of community.

“The Paley International Council Summit continues to provide a neutral platform for vital discussions facing an ever-changing media industry,” said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman of Hearst. “We can’t think of a better place than New York, which serves as the pulse of our industry, to serve as host to these important discussions.”

“The Paley Center is proud to welcome the most distinguished global leaders to New York this November,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We look forward to the informative discussions that have been synonymous with the Paley International Council Summit since its inception in 1995.”

James A. Baker III, 61st United States Secretary of State, Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and Henry A. Kissinger, 56th United States Secretary of State and Chairman, Kissinger Associates, Inc., will host the opening discussion, following by discussions with: Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree; Anne del Castillo, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment; Angela Courtin, YouTube; David Faber, CNBC; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Richard Haass, The Council on Foreign Relations; Kim Hart, Axios; Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn and Greylock Partners; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Tarun Katial, ZEE5 India; David Kenny, Nielsen; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Farhad Massoudi, Tubi, Ketan Mehta, Allen & Company; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; James Murdoch, LUPA Systems; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Shari Redstone, CBS & Viacom and Advancit Capital; Michael I. Roth, Interpublic Group; Tom Ryan, Pluto TV; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Ted Sarandos, Netflix; Adam Silver, National Basketball Association; David J. Stern, DJS Global Advisors; Hans Vestberg, Verizon; Christopher Wray, Federal Bureau of Investigation; David Zaslav, Discovery, Inc.; and Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible thanks to the generous support of Gustave M. Hauser, Hearst, McKinsey & Company, and Nielsen.

Verizon Media also joins this year’s Summit as an official sponsor, obtaining exclusive, on-demand streaming highlights of discussions that will take place. Verizon will also host an on-site news studio during the Summit featuring interviews with key participants, and create bespoke Verizon content.

“The Paley International Council Summit is the ultimate gathering place for the world’s top global leaders,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “We’re honored to partner with the Paley Center on this highly anticipated event.”

With trusted brands like Yahoo, HuffPost and TechCrunch, Verizon Media, a subsidiary of Verizon, transforms how people stay informed and entertained, and communicate and transact. The company drive results for advertisers, publishers and partners, combining the power of content, scale and data to help them connect with nearly 1 billion users globally.

For more about the 2019 Paley International Council Summit, including registration information, confirmed speakers, and agenda, visit paleycenter.org/ic .

Media Contact: Teresa Brady, The Paley Center for Media, 212-621-6697, [email protected]

