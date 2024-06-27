Primary Mortgage Market Survey® U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 06/27/2024

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.86 percent.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continues to trend down, hitting the lowest level in almost three months,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “By historical standards, the economy is in good shape, and we expect rates to continue to come down over the summer months, bringing additional homebuyers back into the market.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.86 percent as of June 27, 2024, down from last week when it averaged 6.87 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.71 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

