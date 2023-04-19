FUSE 46 FUSE 46 is the command center for 357’s customized logistics solutions, enhancing the value of 357’s Kerbsyde division by managing the complexities of final mile deliveries for both B2B and residential shipments.

Schedule a meeting with 357 now at the ECA Marketplace Conference in San Antonio, April 24-26

CHICAGO and NASHVILLE, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 357 Company (357), a client-driven end-to-end logistics provider, is proud to introduce its FUSE 46 proprietary technology to the market. The technology streamlines the complexities for clients by providing a single point of contact and integrated system to access trusted partners and resources.

FUSE 46’s open API enables seamless software integrations, grants clients access to a robust partner network, and offers exclusive support through its client portal. The strength of this technology is complemented by 357’s strategic consultation and customized logistics solutions, supported by collaboration and a steadfast commitment to its clients’ success.

“FUSE 46 is the lynchpin in executing on our top priority of delivering outstanding value to our clients by enhancing their operational efficiency, which drives profitability,” said Kevin Schultz , Co-Founder and President of The 357 Company. “We continue to exceed our clients’ expectations by going beyond the data to provide actionable insights and transparency, innovation, efficient problem-solving, and precision execution. We are looking forward to sharing details at the Express Carriers Association ECA Marketplace Conference in San Antonio, TX, April 24-26. The 2022 ECA Marketplace was a homerun for us and we expect even better results this year as we prepare to roll out FUSE 46.”

“FUSE 46 is a game changer that demonstrates The 357 Company’s founders’ mindset of continually seeking innovative ways to provide value to their clients,” stated Adam Schultz, Director of Transportation at Optimas . “Our company benefits significantly from having access to powerful technology that facilitates connections with a dependable network of partners through one central point of contact.”

FUSE 46 serves as the command center for 357’s customized logistics solutions, particularly enhancing the value of 357’s Kerbsyde division by managing the complexities of final mile deliveries for both B2B and residential shipments. Kerbsyde simplifies last-mile delivery, making it easier and faster for shipping clients to scale regardless of package density.

The portal allows clients to monitor the logistics process and make informed decisions about their shipments.

The 357 Company’s FUSE 46 client portal provides:

24/7 Real-Time Visibility,

Track & Trace Technology,

Delivery Notifications,

POD with Image Verification,

Actionable Insights,

Customizable Dashboards,

Dedicated Support,

Label Creation,

File Sharing, and more.

Kevin Schultz noted, “Our company’s mission statement of ‘We Listen, Then Execute’ is embodied by FUSE 46. We engaged in a ‘listening tour’ with our clients to better understand their needs and to discover ways to provide even more value. Through FUSE 46, our clients gain access to our comprehensive logistics services and a powerful network of partners. Feedback from our beta test of the technology reveals increased efficiencies and profitability, further bolstering our reputation for excellence in the logistics and transportation industry.”

Executives from 357 will be attending the Express Carriers Association ECA Marketplace Conference in San Antonio, TX, April 24-26. Vendors and Companies attending the event should sign up now to book their one-on-one meeting with 357 during the event or contact 357 directly at +1 844.357.SHIP (7447) or Sales@357Company.com to schedule a meeting independent of the conference.

For more information on The 357 Company and its proprietary technology, visit www.357Company.com

About The 357 Company

The 357 Company provides client driven end-to-end logistics solutions powered by its FUSE 46 proprietary technology and extensive logistics and multi-industry operations expertise. Through innovative problem-solving and precision execution, 357 accelerates clients’ success, enhancing their operational efficiency to drive profitability. 357’s co-founders’ expertise has been honed by decades of transportation, logistics, medical device, and supply chain management experience across industry leaders such as American Backhaulers/CH Robinson, Hangar A, Biomet, and Schering-Plough and major brands in the restaurant home delivery and highly regulated medical cannabis industries, including Grubhub, Verano, and PharmaCann. For more information on 357, its subsidiaries, and the logistics industry, visit www.357Company.com and follow 357 on social media: Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

CONTACTS:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, +1 847 275 3643, julie@accentuatepr.com

Sales/Investors: +1 844.357.SHIP (7447), Sales@357Company.com

