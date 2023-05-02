According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Air-Blown micro cable enables the transmission of power, communications, and data. As with conventional communication lines, it can convey electric current, radio waves, microwaves, fiber optics, and other forms of energy transfer media.

Farmington, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Air-Blown Micro Cable Market is projected to grow USD 4.43 billion in 2022 and reach USD 15.13 billion growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.The key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing expansion of fiber network connection, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for cable installation service equipment, including cable bursting equipment, among others. Additionally, it is anticipated that the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure in developing nations will contribute significantly to the development of global cable blowing equipment volume sales. The Air-Blown Micro Cable Market study is a dependable source of data covering all aspects of this market.This study also provides a comprehensive analysis of the Air-Blown Micro Cable market, detailing current trends and prospective projections. In addition, it reveals the companie’s and merchant’s competitive standing.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ The Global Air-Blown Micro Cable Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (GCYFXTY, GCYMXTY, GCYFTY), By Application Outlook (FTTX Networks, Other Access Networks, Backbone Network), Region and Forecasts, 2023-2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

GCYFXTY

GCYFXTY is an air-pushed form of micro cable for FTTX networks. It is an optical fiber line with a UV-resistant polyethylene sheath and an inner polyolefin tube. The core of the GCYFXTY cable is comprised of two glass fibers, which are surrounded by a buffer layer.

GCYMXTY

FTTX networks utilize air-blown microcables, such as GCYMXTY. It is an optical fiber line with a UV-resistant polyethylene sheath and an inner polyolefin tube. A buffer layer surrounds the core of the GCYMXTY cable, which consists of four glass strands.

GCYFTY

FTTX networks utilize air-blown microcables, such as GCYFTY. It is an optical fiber line with a UV-resistant polyethylene sheath and an inner polyolefin tube. The GCYFTY cable’s core consists of six glass filaments and is surrounded by a buffer layer.

Application Outlook

FTTX Networks

FTTX is a form of network that transmits data and voice over fiber optic cables as opposed to copper cables.

Other Access Networks

During the forecast period, the market for air-blown micro cable for other access networks is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR.

Backbone Network

The backbone network connects lesser networks, such as business and campus networks. Air-blown micro wires are used in backbone networks because they have minimal attenuation and can transmit data over long distances.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market in the region and generates the most revenue, approximately 39% of all the money produced worldwide. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are among the most significant nations in the region due to their large populations and rapid development of infrastructure, such as smart grids. This indicates that the Air-Blown Micro Cable Market has a high demand for its products.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/230467

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 16.6% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 15.13 billion By Type GCYFXTY

GCYMXTY

GCYFTY By Application FTTX Networks

Other Access Networks

Backbone Network By Companies Hexatronic Group

NCM Solutions

Mexichem

Nestor Cables

Datwyler Cables

Nexans Deutschland

Huiyuan Optical Communications

Draka Communications

Clearfield and others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers/Restraints: In the research report, the various factors that contribute to market growth are analyzed. It consists of the trends, limits, and other factors that alter the market for the better or for the worse. This section also provides an overview of the various market segments and applications that may influence the market in the future. The detailed examination of the restraints facilitates driver comprehension of the differences and strategic planning.

Growth factor: Air-blown micro cables are becoming more prevalent as the demand for high-speed internet services increases. Air-blown micro lines are ideal for FTTX and backbone networks due to their low data loss over extended distances.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Hexatronic Group

NCM Solutions

Mexichem

Nestor Cables

Datwyler Cables

Nexans Deutschland

Huiyuan Optical Communications

Draka Communications

Clearfield and others

By Type

GCYFXTY

GCYMXTY

GCYFTY

By Application

FTTX Networks

Other Access Networks

Backbone Network

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

RF Interconnect Market – The Global RF Interconnect Market Size Was Valued at USD 27.31 Billion in 2021 And Is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

– The Global RF Interconnect Market Size Was Valued at USD 27.31 Billion in 2021 And Is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Cable Compounds Market – The Global Cable Compounds Market size was valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

– The Global Cable Compounds Market size was valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market– Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market size was valued at USD 859.96 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,406.21 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2022 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 215-297-4078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com