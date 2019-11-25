Breaking News
Home / Top News / The ALICE Training Institute® Announces Jean-Paul Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer

The ALICE Training Institute® Announces Jean-Paul Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

New CEO brings decades of experience in leading high-performing organizations

Medina, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALICE Training Institute, the leading emergency preparedness, threat assessment and active-shooter training and response organization, announced the appointment of Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer. 

The appointment of JP is a reflection of the company’s current state: ready to accelerate growth, expand offerings and unify the brands of ALICE, NaviGate Prepared™ and SafePlans™ to address a growing epidemic of violence and active shooters in our communities.

“I’m honored and energized to assume the leadership position of these purpose-driven organizations as we focus on the mission to preserve life and allow communities to thrive,” Guilbault said. “As a parent, and a workplace and community citizen I understand there is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of your children and loved ones. So for me, the mission and purpose are personal.”

Guilbault has more than 25 years in technology and community-based organizations, and brings extensive commercial, operational and executive management experience.

For the past seven years, Guilbault has served as Chief Executive Officer of leading cloud-based software providers Community Brands and YourMembership, and he led Community Brands’ expansion from a single vertical provider of membership software, into a multi-vertical integrated software and e-commerce provider to associations and nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based organizations.  Prior to his role at Community Brands, Guilbault spent 20 years in various operational and executive roles with Dun & Bradstreet, Intuit and Constant Contact.

In addition to Guilbault’s appointment, ALICE Training Institute announced its new executive leadership team — a group with extensive experience in K-12 education, nonprofit management, operations, technology and integrated-marketing expertise.  The individuals are:

  • Adam Eberle, Chief Revenue Officer
  • Andrew Kraynak, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Thom Jones, Vice President, Government Affairs
  • Rob Sable, Chief Technology Officer

 “I am thrilled to have such an accomplished and strategic group join me as we work to expand on the accomplishments of the prior executive team and move forward to accomplish the company’s transformation,” said Guilbault.  

 

About ALICE Training Institute

ALICE Training Institute, SafePlans and NaviGate Prepared solutions are used by more than 6,500 school systems, 5,000 law enforcement agencies and 4,400 businesses nationwide to help organizations prepare and respond in ways proven to save lives during the chaos of a violent critical incident where every second counts. For more information about ALICE Training Institute, contact us at [email protected] 

 

Attachment

  • ALICE Announces New Leadership Press Release FINAL
CONTACT: Victoria Shaw
ALICE Training Institute
330-661-0106
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.