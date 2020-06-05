Breaking News
The Alkaline Water Company Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company announced today that it has received a letter from the NASDAQ Listing Qualifications Staff notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The letter noted that as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock having been at $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days, from  May 19, 2020 to June 02, 2020, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the matter is now closed.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkakline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88CBD Infused™ brand, featuring a broad line of topical and ingestible products. These products are made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp and include salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath-salts, CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, gummies, and powder packs. To purchase A88CBD Infused™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright
President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
800-923-1910
[email protected]

Media

Jessica Starman
888-461-2233
[email protected]

