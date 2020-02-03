The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

Breaking News
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of premium bottled alkaline and flavored water sold under the brand names Alkaline88® and A88™, respectively, today announced that President and CEO, Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer, David Guarino will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review fiscal 2020 third-quarter financial results and business outlook.

Our call will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.thealkalinewaterco.com before the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: February 10, 2020
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time
Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-8293
Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-689-8349

To join the live conference call, please dial-in to the above-referenced telephone numbers five to 10 minutes before the scheduled call time.

A replay will be available for one week starting on February 10, 2020, at approximately 10:30 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13698866.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline and flavored water sold under the brand names Alkaline88® and A88™, respectively. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products, which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88™ Infused Beverage Division Inc. produces CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, A88™ Infused Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently pursuing a national multi-channel, mass-market expansion strategy with a direct-to-warehouse model and co-packaging facilities that are strategically located 600 miles within 95% of the U.S. population. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused products until legally permitted.  The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused products accordingly.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright
President and CEO
800-923-1910
[email protected]

Media

Jessica Starman
888-461-2233
[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

