The Alkaline Water Company’s A88CBD™ to Launch on Direct CBD Online’s E-Commerce Shop

Prominent high-quality and high volume CBD retailer, Direct CBD Online, will begin selling A88CBD™’s line of CBD topical and ingestible products on their online store.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD-infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. The Company today announces that A88CBD™’s complete product offerings will be available to purchase at Direct CBD Online—a high-quality CBD retailer—starting this week.

“We are thrilled to announce that A88CBD™ is expanding its digital footprint and national presence by launching its complete topical and ingestible product lines on Direct CBD Online’s e-commerce site,” stated Richard Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Direct CBD Online is known for carrying the highest quality natural hemp brands, and we at A88CBD™ are excited to be part of Direct CBD Online’s brand and product catalog.”

A88CBD™ aligns with Direct CBD Online’s reputation of carrying only the highest quality, carefully vetted, and natural CBD products. The brand—with products ranging from lotions and lip balms to gummies and oil tinctures—boasts a hemp CBD formulation sourced from Centuria Foods and a transparent Certificate of Analysis (COA). A88CBD™’s formulation undergoes strict production and extraction processes, ensuring top-notch quality and provides a detailed COA affording buyers with clear information on the ingredients used in their hemp products.

“Having A88CBD on our platform is a tremendous opportunity, especially given their overall consumer awareness and long-term history as a brand. A88CBD fits perfectly into our strategy to provide our customers with brands they trust and products that are top-notch,” said John Wiesehan III, CEO of Direct CBD Online.

“This partnership with Direct CBD Online makes sense for the A88CBD™ brand. We take pride in only offering high-grade products for our customers and know that Direct CBD Online’s loyal clientele will find that A88CBD™ meets their standards for hemp-derived CBD products,” said Wright.

A88CBD™’s topical and ingestible hemp cannabidiol commodities will be included in Direct CBD Online’s high-volume online marketplace that features over 1,500 products from over 50 brands. Direct CBD Online is a reputable e-commerce source for CBD consumers to purchase quality CBD products in the United States. A88CBD™’s inclusion on Direct CBD Online allows for expanded reach and continued growth of the brand.

“Our team at The Alkaline Water Company is looking forward to seeing where this partnership will take the brand,” stated Wright. “It is our goal to reach diverse audiences and introduce them to A88CBD™’s premium hemp-derived products to help amplify their daily wellness routines.”

A88CBD™’s complete line of hemp-derived cannabidiol topical and ingestible products will be available on www.directcbdonline.com starting this week.

A88CBD™’s Topical Product Portfolio:

A88CBD™ Hydrating Body Lotion – Contains 100mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Hydrating Hand + Foot Cream – Contains 200mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Infused Lip Balm – Contains 25mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Muscle Salve – Contains 500mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Bath Salts – Contains 150mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Infused Essential Oil – Contains 100mg of high-quality, lab-tested full-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™’s Ingestible Product Portfolio:

A88CBD™ Oil Tincture – Contains 5mg of high-quality, lab-tested broad-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Vegan Gummies – Contains 2.5mg, 5mg, or 25mg of high-quality, lab-tested broad-spectrum hemp

A88CBD™ Capsules – Contains 25mg of high-quality, lab-tested broad-spectrum hemp

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that A88CBD™’s complete product offerings will be available to purchase online at Direct CBD™—a high-quality CBD retailer—starting next week; that Direct CBD’s loyal clientele will find that A88CBD™ meets their standards for hemp-derived CBD products; that A88CBD™’s inclusion on Direct CBD allows for expanded reach and continued growth of the brand; the Company’s goal to reach diverse audiences and introduce them to A88CBD™’s premium hemp-derived products to help amplify their daily wellness routines.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

