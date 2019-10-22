The Alliance Center is highest scoring LEED building in Colorado

The Alliance Center earns its sixth LEED certification, placing it at the forefront of green buildings in Colorado.

The Alliance Center is pleased to announce that its building has once again recertified as a LEED Platinum facility, the highest level attainable by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The rating system utilized for this recertification is LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance (LEED v4.1 O+M) and as of the date of this announcement, this newest certification qualifies The Alliance Center as the highest scoring LEED v4.1 O+M project of its kind in Colorado.

“We want all LEED projects to continue to demonstrate leadership long after they are constructed and occupied. This is why with LEED v4.1 we decided to move towards ongoing, performance-based certification by offering all LEED projects the opportunity to recertify by providing 12 months of performance data,” Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC, said. “By recertifying their building to Platinum, the Alliance continues to raise the bar on themselves and others in the market. Recertification has allowed them to fully quantify their investments and contributions in making this planet a better place and ensure their building is providing benefits to their occupants and local community.”

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system and an international symbol of excellence. The certification is administered by Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI). This new accomplishment is the sixth LEED certification earned by The Alliance Center in its history. The recertification continues the organization’s efforts as an early adopter of green building practices and reinforces its commitment to meeting the latest standards.

“We are thrilled to once again be able to recertify our facility at the highest level,” Chris Bowyer, director of building operations at The Alliance Center, said. “We are especially proud of this accomplishment, given this most recent version of LEED scores a facility based on their own actual performance against those of its peers. By leading the way as early adopters, we hope to be able to share our own knowledge in order for many others to achieve their own goals with the broader mission of a healthier and happier world.”

About The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center is a multi-faceted nonprofit with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. The Alliance Center unites and empowers agents of change to create and scale solutions. The Alliance Center serves as a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement. For more information, visit thealliancecenter.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

