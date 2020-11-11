The Alliance Center leading Colorado’s Regenerative Recovery Coalition

Breaking News
Through convenings of Colorado’s brightest minds and a coalition to put solutions into action, The Alliance Center is ready to build Colorado forward.

Denver, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Alliance Center, with the engagement of the governor’s office and other state agencies, convened the Colorado Emergence Series to craft a regenerative and equitable future for the state. A regenerative recovery is one that will build a robust, localized economy that meets human needs abundantly and equitably provides clean water, air, energy and food. 

With the recognition that returning to what we once knew as normal would be both impossible and irresponsible, the series engaged several hundred diverse Coloradans: representatives from local food banks, farmers, community groups, climate experts, youth leaders, financiers, industry and workforce development groups, large corporations, small businesses and cultural institutions. These sector experts, government agency heads and staff, scientists, activists, citizens and the governor helped shape the strategies and solutions presented in a final report and action plan. 

To implement this action plan, The Alliance Center is leading the Regenerative Recovery Coalition. Now involving more than 175 individuals and organizations representing almost $2.5 billion in state revenue and over 19,000 jobs, the coalition will work with the state and interested Coloradans to deliver a regenerative recovery for Colorado. The action plan will guide the coalition’s impact, addressing climate change, food systems, energy, water, infrastructure, natural resource management, workforce development to build a stronger democracy. By convening citizens, experts, organizations and businesses, the coalition will accelerate and amplify the work to create a sustainable and equitable economy. 

The inaugural convening of the coalition is Wednesday, November 18, at 1 p.m. Participants in this online event will have the opportunity to learn more about the coalition and its crucial nature, connect with coalition leaders and members and begin the work of bringing solutions to life. 

About The Alliance Center

The Alliance Center is a nonprofit focused on holistic sustainability with an event and collaborative working space in the heart of lower downtown Denver. We demonstrate sustainability in action and mobilize change agents to accelerate solutions. The Alliance Center is a model for innovative green building practices, collaborative working techniques and engaging educational programming—all designed to scale up the sustainability movement.

For more information, visit thealliancecenter.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

