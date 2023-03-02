The Research Agenda serves as an initial roadmap to identify and guide potential research directions in the field of Decision Education

PHILADELPHIA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alliance for Decision Education , a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to have decision-making skills taught in K-12 schools, today announced the publication of the first Research Agenda for Decision Education. The Research Agenda is an important step in building a base of evidence and knowledge for the field of Decision Education.

The agenda is an initial framework intended to help shape and develop future research efforts, and serve as a guide for scholars to generate research ideas, projects, and findings that will inform practice in the field.

“As the leader in the Decision Education movement, we believe that students benefit from learning the skills of improved judgment and decision-making,” said Jinsol Lee, Alliance Deputy Director of Research. “There is still much to learn through research about how to teach decision-making competencies for children and adolescents and to understand its impact. This agenda will advance understanding of Decision Education by identifying and guiding future research opportunities.”

The Alliance created the framework during their first-ever Decision Education Research Convening, which brought together six prominent scholars in the fields of judgment and decision-making. By combining their expertise with the Alliance’s insights, the group identified priorities, questions, and potential goals necessary to build the empirically grounded knowledge base of the field.

Those researchers included:

Baruch Fischhoff, Ph.D., Howard Heinz University Professor in Engineering and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University

Jonathan Baron, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania

Ellen Peters, Ph.D., Philip H. Knight Chair, Director of the Center for Science Communication Research, and Professor of Journalism and Communication and of Psychology at the University of Oregon

Maggie Toplak, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology at York University

Joshua Weller, Ph.D., Lecturer at Leeds University Business School

Johannes Siebert, Ph.D., Professor of Decision Sciences and Behavioral Economics at the Management Center of Innsbruck

Additional details on the research convening and the complete Research Agenda can be found on the Alliance website.

For more information about the Alliance for Decision Education, please visit the website at alliancefordecisioneducation.org

