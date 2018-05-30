The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces 2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization for the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector, announced it will hold its annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa this year on October 3-5, 2018 in La Jolla, California.

This year’s event is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees, including senior executives from leading cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineering companies worldwide, large pharma and biotech, institutional investors, academic research institutions, patient foundations and disease philanthropies, life science media and more.

“This meeting provides a valuable chance for representatives and stakeholders from across the sector to convene and discuss opportunities for collaboration, innovation and the next steps forward,” said Janet Lambert, CEO of ARM.

Organized by ARM and the UC San Diego Health Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center, this three-day conference features two distinct parts: the program’s two-day Partnering Forum and a full-day Scientific Symposium.

More than 750 participants are expected to attend the event’s 8th annual Partnering Forum on October 3-4, featuring industry executives leading in-depth, interactive panels and workshops to discuss critical commercial, scientific, regulatory and reimbursement issues facing the sector. More than 70 prominent publicly traded and emerging private companies will highlight their clinical and commercial progress to interested partners and investors.

In addition, more than 1,500 meetings will be scheduled using an online system to connect attendees. This is the largest partnering meeting organized specifically for the cell and gene therapy and regenerative medicine industry, providing the opportunity for participants to establish key relationships and accelerate business development.

The 13th annual Scientific Symposium will take place on October 5 at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. Attending scientists, clinicians, life science business executives, patient advocates and government officials will examine various near-term scientific challenges facing cell and gene therapy research today, including panel discussions and keynote presentations from world-renowned researchers; nearly 600 attendees will be present to hear the most exciting technical developments happening in the field, and more than 30 posters featuring the latest scientific discoveries will also be on display throughout the day.

Additional event details will be updated regularly on the event website – www.meetingonthemesa.com.

Registration is currently open, with discounted early-bird rates available through July 1. Registration is complimentary for investors and credentialed members of the media. To learn more and to register, please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com. For members of the media interested in attending, please contact Lyndsey Scull at [email protected]

For interested organizations looking to increase exposure to this field’s top decision-makers via sponsorship, please contact Laura Parsons at [email protected] for additional information.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 290 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

