The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Announces Partnership in South Africa

Feb. 21, 2020

BOCA RATON, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) has announced a new partnership in South Africa. The announcement highlights the organization’s continued commitment to international expansion: with upcoming events in 2020-2021 spanning the world’s largest urban metropolises. Following nearly three decades of successfully developing and spearheading the Anti-Aging movement across the globe, A4M’s continued expansion in South Africa further cements its international reach.

 

A4M’s partner DNAysis Biotechnology has become known as one of the leading genetic testing laboratories in the world with a wide range of DNA tests available in the nutrigenomic and pharmacogenomic spheres. Distributed globally in partnership with Nordic Laboratories, DNAlysis has an established reputation of prioritizing the education and training of healthcare practitioners to ensure the appropriate utility of genetic testing in clinical environments. This targeted focus on clinically advanced education forms the basis of the partnership with A4M. In joining together, this partnership will serve to further the Anti-Aging movement and enhance the training of medical practitioners in South Africa.

 

The first event marking this important partnership will occur in May 2021 in South Africa featuring the field’s most accomplished and renowned clinical experts, researchers, and investigators disseminating the most current, cutting-edge research. As a foundational meeting in the fundamental tenets of Anti-Aging Medicine, the conference will highlight the most recently emerging therapeutic practices & protocols in personalized and preventive care: with a specific focus on how to customize and individualize medicine and address root causes in order to generate enhanced patient outcomes and more effective care.

 

With the medical field’s evolving emphasis on disease prevention before symptoms occur, A4M’s further expansion into South Africa marks an important step in facilitating the goals of preventative medicine. As A4M’s international offerings increase globally, along with its longstanding focus on the treatment of symptoms and root causes, A4M is uniquely positioned to transform the landscape of modern medicine in partnership with healthcare practitioners & professionals throughout the world.

 

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

 

Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative clinical research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies. Metabolic Medical Institute is the entity that houses and contains all advanced medical education, available to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals.

 

 

  

