The highly anticipated event marked the Academy’s 30th anniversary of advancing medical education and the latest breakthroughs in longevity science while breaking records for attendance and engagement.

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hosted by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), the international market leader in anti-aging and longevity medicine, LongevityFest 2022 attracted over 5,500 dedicated professionals and practitioners to the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV. Serving as a hub for global health innovation, meaningful connection, and purpose-driven education, the event featured cutting-edge science presented by renowned experts, special anniversary celebrations, and a showcase of the industry’s latest products and technologies.

Over 120 faculty members, including medical pioneers, internationally acclaimed speakers, and trailblazing researchers, discussed the latest breakthroughs in longevity science. The LongevityFest stage featured one of Fortune’s “World’s 50 Greatest Leaders,” Peter Diamandis, MD, who delivered a keynote on the role of artificial intelligence in the future of medicine. The star-studded speaker lineup included numerous industry visionaries such as Ken Dychtwald, PhD; Charles Brenner, PhD; Daved Rosensweet, MD; and Jeffrey Bland, PhD.

The event agenda included 190 educational sessions featuring workshops, panel discussions, and lectures from industry leaders. Attendees had the opportunity to learn from modern medicine’s brightest minds about hyperbaric oxygen, hormone optimization, gut health management, neurological wellness, and other cutting-edge topics in the field.

The Academy’s largest exhibit hall to date featured nearly 600 booths market-shaping companies. It served as a launching pad for new technologies and professional connections and allowed attendees to learn about the latest innovations in the industry.

“It’s exciting to see A4M as the driving force behind bridging systemic gaps and bringing passionate health professionals together to conquer the disease of aging,” said Doreen Brown, CEO of Tarsus Medical Group. “We are proud to be a part of the movement toward a future in which aging is no longer a limiting factor.”

With record-breaking attendance and significant industry buzz, LongevityFest 2022 was a resounding success and solidified A4M’s position as a leading enterprise in the anti-aging medicine field. The event set the tone for the future of longevity medicine and paved the way for even more impactful events and exciting developments in the company’s future.

###

About The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

Rooted in a forward-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the global leader for continuing medical education in longevity medicine, metabolic resilience, and whole-person care. The Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) is a branch of A4M that delivers advanced education designed to produce the complete practitioner skilled in all aspects of anti-aging medicine. MMI’s various educational resources deliver in-person, online, synchronous, and asynchronous mixed-method learning experiences ranging from one-day workshops to month-long courses. A4M/MMI comprises a global network of over 26,000 members, providing diverse education opportunities, including traditional CME events, intensive curriculum-based courses, university-level certification programs, in-depth workshops, and more.

