The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine Announces New Partnership in Russia

The partnership with R-Pharm Compound will include an international A4M/MMI conference.

The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine/Metabolic Medicine Institute (A4M/MMI) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Russia-based R-Pharm Compound, a leading innovator in health technology, compounding pharmaceuticals, and personalized medicine. The new partnership demonstrates the Academy’s continued dedication to international growth, as well as the ever-increasing demand for anti-aging, whole-person medical training worldwide. 

The new partnership will include the annual holding of an international A4M/MMI conference with the participation of A4M Director of Academic Affairs, Dr. Andrew Heyman and additional world-class clinicians, researchers, and thought leaders. Additionally, the partnership will include the  Russian translation of the esteemed A4M/MMI Fellowship in Anti-Aging, Metabolic and Functional Medicine.

“We are pleased to be partnering with R-Pharm Compound in bringing the most advanced clinical education to Russia and surrounding regions,” said CEO of the Tarsus Medical Group, Doreen Brown. “As A4M continues to expand geographically— as well as through our various new online and in-person educational offerings— we are aptly positioned to continue leading the global movement in anti-aging, whole-person medicine to the mainstream.”

 “We thank A4M / MMI represented by Doreen Brown for the opportunity to become a partner and leader of innovative clinical education in the field of preventive and anti-aging medicine in Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union,” said R-Pharm Compound CEO, Dr Oleg Shutov. “This cooperation will have a huge impact in the formation of a progressive and holistic approach to the prevention and rehabilitation of diseases, improving human health and quality of life.”

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

Rooted in a forward-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the established global leader for continuing medical education in longevity medicine, metabolic resilience, and whole-person care. The Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) serves as a branch of A4M that delivers graduate level education designed to produce the complete practitioner in all aspects of anti-aging medicine. MMI has adopted a variety of educational resources to deliver in-person, on-line, synchronous, and asynchronous mixed methods learning experiences ranging from one day workshops to month long courses. Together, A4M/MMI is comprised of over 26,000 members and provides an advanced network of continuing medical education opportunities including traditional CME events, intensive curriculum-based courses, university-level certification programs, in-depth workshops, and more.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Wheeler
American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)
561-997-0112
[email protected]

